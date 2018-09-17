Old issues slide back on campaign radar a week from election day

Good evening,

New Brunswick has some of Canada's lowest auto insurance rates, 30 per cent less than Alberta and more than 40 per cent cheaper than Ontario. (Dylan Hackett/CBC)

New Brunswick auto insurers seek largest rate hikes in 16 years One of the defining issues of the 2003 provincial election, auto insurance rates are making waves again at the tail end of the 2018 campaign. The province's largest insurance companies are applying for the steepest rate hikes in 16 years.



PC Leader Blaine Higgs says he won't make expensive campaign promises to get votes. (Michel Corriveau/Radio-Canada)

PC election promises would cost $188M over 4 years, says Blaine Higgs Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs explains in an interview with CBC News how he plans to make good on his campaign pledges while balancing the provincial budget within two years. Higgs also touches on health-care changes and his stance on bilingualism.



Economists Herb Emery and Richard Saillant said the political parties need to spend more time discussing long-term issues. (CBC)

Economists urge parties, voters to live within means "No one's having the adult conversation," says one economist calling on the parties to stop solely thinking in the short term and discuss long-term challenges facing the province.



Campus polling opened Monday at 18 universities and colleges across the province. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

1st advance polls show large turnout, campus voting open Elections New Brunswick was pleased with early voting turnout on Saturday and it's hopeful to see that continue as the second advance polls open.



The "Stop Spraying New Brunswick" campaign has been active since 2015 and has spent the last several years preparing for the Sept. 24 election. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

How herbicide spraying in N.B. became an election issue A New Brunswick group seeking a ban on glyphosate and other herbicides is hoping to make their work an election issue, but Stop Spraying New Brunswick is running into roadblocks and hasn't received commitments from the two parties likely to take power.



Liberal Leader Brian Gallant was in New Maryland at Victoria Hall Monday morning to announce his party's election pledge to help seniors remain independent longer and have a better quality of life. (Radio-Canada)

Election Day 26: senior care investments and poverty reduction promises Here's the roundup from the campaign trail, including major announcements from the Liberals, NDP and Greens.



Riding profile: Moncton South

Tory candidates were elected in Moncton South, previously known as Moncton West, for four consecutive elections, beginning in 1999 with Joan MacAlpine-Stile. The PC MLA crossed the floor to join the Liberals in 2007, but the seat was retaken by Susan Stultz in 2010.

A map of the Moncton South riding.

Liberal Finance Minister Cathy Rogers bucked the trend in 2014, defeating Stultz by less than 700 votes. The Liberal win followed a slight shift in the riding's electoral boundary in 2013. For the second time in the last 50 years Moncton West became Moncton South when the riding expanded to take in the city's downtown.

Now, Rogers aims to be the first Liberal re-elected in the riding since Jim Lockyer's tenure in late 80s and early 90s, but a self-declared "unlikely" candidate is posing a strong challenge. Progressive Conservative Moira Murphy's husband is Mike Murphy, a former provincial Liberal cabinet minister who ran for the party leadership in 2012.

Liberal candidate Cathy Rogers and Progressive Conservative candidate Moira Murphy are vying to win the riding of Moncton South in the upcoming provincial election. (CBC)

The CBC's Jacques Poitras sets the table in the battleground district and explains how school closures have become a hot topic in the local campaign.

Three other candidates are running in Moncton South: Amy Johnson for the NDP, Laura Sanderson for the Green Party and Marilyn Crossman-Riel of the People's Alliance.

The pulse

Since single polls can provide varying methodology, CBC News has launched a New Brunswick Votes 2018 Poll Tracker. The interactive feature, maintained by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, aggregates all publicly available polling data to follow the trends of the election.

The poll tracker was updated Friday with two new polls that, when aggregated, indicate a surge in support of the People's Alliance and a closing of the gap between the Liberals and Tories.

(CBC)

Another interesting graph shows considerable fluctuations in the leading parties' probability for winning in the months leading up to the election.

The Liberals, in red, have a much higher probability of winning over the Progressive Conservatives, in blue. However, there have been major fluctuations within the past seven months. (CBC)

Where the leaders are headed

Kris Austin: Campaigning in Fredericton-Grand Lake

David Coon: Campaigning in Moncton; announcement in Lower Main River

Brian Gallant: Announcement in Oromocto; campaigning in Doaktown, Miramichi, Salisbury and Saint John

Blaine Higgs: Announcement in Oromocto; campaigning in Grand Manan

Jennifer McKenzie: Announcement in Saint John; canvassing in Saint John Harbour; attending WorkSafe NB meeting

