3 days before Election Day and the race is tightening between the top 5 parties

We have a new poll, and CBC poll analyst Eric Grénier dove into the numbers like Benoît Bourque into the water at Parlee Beach. The New Brunswick poll tracker update shows four parties polling in the double digits.

Plus, the Spin Reduxit duo breaks down all the major talking points three days out from Monday's election, the final installment in our leader interview series and the CBC's Hadeel Ibrahim dissects a fascinating race brewing in southern New Brunswick.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, 36, says his family struggled when he was about 10 years old and he wants to be able to do more to help families who are still struggling. (Liberal Party)

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant seeks to keep 'momentum' going "We wouldn't make the promises if we didn't think we could keep them," Brian Gallant told CBC News. The Liberal leader says he stands by his party's record over the past four years, maintaining they fulfilled nearly all of the election promises, while not missing a chance to criticize Tory Leader Blaine Higgs.



Oromocto-Lincoln-Fredericton Progressive Conservative candidate Mary Wilson shows a chart of the 2014 election that shows if there was no vote splitting, the PCs would have defeated the Liberals. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Former CoR MLA warns vote-splitting won't win election The Progressive Conservatives are urging undecided voters tempted by the upstart People's Alliance to stay blue if they don't want another four years of Brian Gallant. The People's Alliance says that's hogwash, but a former MLA with the CoR party, another fringe movement that struck a chord with disillusioned voters, says he's seen this vote-splitting scenario before.



Naomi Mahoney, who is taking business and marketing at NBCC in Moncton, is surprised none of the local candidates have reached out to students during the campaign. (Jonna Brewer/CBC)

Undecided and unimpressed: student voters feel ignored by candidates Both high school and post-secondary students around the Moncton area are sharing their discontent with how little attention political parties have paid them.



Four of the five parties responded to questions from the New Brunswick Multicultural Council about where they stand on immigration. From left, NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie, Green Party Leader David Coon, People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin and Liberal Leader Brian Gallant. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

Parties break 'silence' on immigration questions — except for PCs Four of the five main political parties responded to a questionnaire on immigration from the New Brunswick Multicultural Council. The responses were published amid calls on the parties for more discussion on immigration on the campaign trail.



The New Brunswick Legislative Building. (CBC)

Election Day 30: What the parties were up to on Friday Catch up on the latest news from the campaign trail, including announcements from the Liberals, Tories, NDP and Greens on Friday.



Talking point

The Spin Reduxit boys were back at it Friday, answering all your questions heading into the final weekend before the provincial election. Dan McHardie and Jacques Poitras hit on all the major themes, including carbon tax, ridings to watch and the chances for parties that aren't red or blue.

The pulse

CBC poll analyst Eric Grénier updated the New Brunswick poll tracker on Friday, adding a fresh Nanos poll into his aggregated calculations. The result suggest slight gains for the NDP and Green Party but little movement overall.

(CBC)

The seat projections were also updated, with the Liberals projected to win a maximum of 35 seats and the Progressive Conservatives given a ceiling of 25 seats — the bare minimum needed to form a majority government.

Another note of interest: the People's Alliance is projected to capture between on and two seats now.

(CBC)

Check out the interactive feature for greater insight into the polls.

Riding profile: Memramcook-Tantramar

Bernard LeBlanc took Memramcook-Tantramar with ease for the Liberals in 2014, the first election in which the newly formed riding was contested. The 2013 electoral boundary redistribution pitted two veteran MLAs against each other, and LeBlanc ousted Tory Mike Olscamp with 45.6 per cent of the vote.

LeBlanc, who came from the Memramcook end of the riding, is seeking re-election, while retired military police officer and political newcomer Etienne Gaudet is the PC challenger. But the riding is poised to be a three-horse race this time.

Memramcook-Tantramar riding map

Despite going up against two well-known MLAs in LeBlanc and Olscamp in her first campaign, Green Party candidate Megan Mitton received 15.3 per cent of the vote — one of the better showings for a Green candidate last election. Mitton is chasing the seat again this time, and the town councillor has received a boost from some major Green players, including federal leader Elizabeth May and David Suzuki.

Hélène Boudreau is also running for the NDP.

The CBC's Hadeel Ibrahim examined one of the more interesting races.

Where the leaders are headed tomorrow

Kris Austin: Not provided by publication time.

David Coon: Campaigning and canvassing in Fredericton.

Brian Gallant: Campaigning in Campbellton, Saint-Jacques, Oromocto, Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton.

Blaine Higgs: Campaigning in Capbellton; Campaigning in Edmundston at; Campaigning at Tim Horton's in Perth-Andover; Campaigning in Florenceville-Bristol

Jennifer McKenzie: Campaigning and canvassing in Saint John.

