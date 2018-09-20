It's the most important and least discussed election issue

Good evening.

Top headlines

Green Party Leader David Coon has emphasized economic policy during the election campaign. (Green Party)

Green Party focused on environment and economy, says David Coon As the Green Party hopes to build off its historic performance in the 2014 election — winning its first seat in the legislature — leader David Coon has emphasized his party is well beyond its single-issue origins. Coon sat down with CBC News to discuss how he would address a top concern for New Brunswickers: the economy.



Liberal Leader Brian Gallant released the full party platform Thursday. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC)

Liberals release platform with new— and lower — cost estimates The Liberals released their full party platform on Thursday, four days before the election, and it came with the surprise of lower cost estimates — much lower. The CBC's Robert Jones dived into the numbers.



Progressive Conservative Party Leader Blaine Higgs has spoken against carbon tax at the legislative building during the campaign, but the party's argument may be exaggerated. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Higgs's carbon tax figures out of date, says economist he cites A climate and energy economist says the Tories' estimated financial impact of carbon tax on New Brunswick families is more than double her calculations. The PCs cited another economist, Trevor Tombe, to defend their estimate, but now Tombe says his calculations are "obsolete."



Claudio do Nascimento left his home in Brazil in 2003 to start a new life in Toronto. After graduating from university he eventually gave up on Canada's biggest city and moved to Moncton where he landed a job in less than a week. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Immigration is the 'elephant in the room' this provincial election campaign Immigration is poised to be an important campaign issue in the 2019 federal election, but it has yet to become a key theme on the New Brunswick campaign trail. That's concerning for some economists who say a proper immigration strategy could be an economic boon for a province in poor fiscal shape.



Fredericton-Grand Lake resident Kim Williams has been living in a trailer behind her Maugerville home after her house was destroyed in the flood. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Flood could sway election for voters in Fredericton-Grand Lake The historic spring flood devastated communities along the St. John River and adjoining bodies of water, and the people of in the riding of Fredericton-Grand Lake were the hardest hit. Nearly half a year later, residents are still displaced, making repairs and waiting for compensation from the government. But will the flood weigh on the mind of voters? Catherine Harrop found out.



The New Brunswick Legislative Building. (CBC)

Election Day 29: What the parties are up to on Thursday Catch up on all the latest news from the campaign trail in our daily roundup story.



The pulse

What are the polls saying about the New Brunswick election and are they reliable? CBC poll analyst answered your questions over social media on Thursday. Check out his analysis.

CBC poll analyst Eric Grénier answered reader questions on Thursday. (CBC)

Check out the video here.

And don't forget to visit the New Brunswick Votes 2018 Poll Tracker.

Riding profile: Kent North

If the travels of leader David Coon are any indication, the Green Party sees opportunity to challenge, or even win, in a handful of ridings. Kent North is one of them. The leader visited Kent County on multiple occasions in the past month and campaigned alongside candidate Kevin Arseneau. The riding is also home to a significant pocket of Green supporters.

The riding map for Kent North.

Rébeka Frazer-Chiasson was defeated handily by Liberal Bertrand LeBlanc in the 2014 election, but the Green hopeful earned the second most votes with 18.17 per cent of the split — the highest vote share for a Green candidate that year not named David Coon. It was the first time the Greens ran in that riding.

Arseneau told the CBC's Nathalie Sturgeon he's hearing a desire for a fresh option besides the usual two frontrunners, but toppling the Liberals is no small order in a district that favoured Liberal candidates in eight of the past 11 elections.

Emery Comeau, who is running for the Liberals, said they're confident but not taking anything for granted.

Neil Gardner is the NDP candidate, Katie Robertson is the PC candidate and Roger Richard is running as an independent.

Where the leaders were

Kris Austin: Not provided before publication

David Coon: Campaigning with David Suzuki; canvassing in Fredericton South

Brian Gallant: Announcement in Fredericton; stops in Saint John, Moncton, Miramichi, Petit Rocher and Campbellton

Blaine Higgs: Not provided before publication

Jennifer McKenzie: Announcement in Saint John, campaigning in Saint John

