Can government spending help the economy? Here's what you told us

It's Day 15 into the election campaign, and here's what we're talking about:

Top headlines

PC Leader Blaine Higgs says he would join Ontario and Saskatchewan in their constitutional challenges to a federal carbon tax. (CBC)

In rejecting carbon tax, PCs offer no clear course for reducing emissions Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says if all goes to plan and the carbon tax is killed, he can still meet emissions targets for 2030. It's just not clear how.



NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie promises to eliminate Opportunities NB regional development programs.

Election Day 15: Leaders make home care, education, business announcements Get the latest on the leaders' movements and announcements from the campaign trail, including new promises from the four leading parties.



The talking point

We learned economic issues are the top priority for New Brunswick voters heading into the Sept. 24 election, but fresh Vote Compass data suggests respondents are not of the same mind when it comes to government's role in boosting the sluggish provincial economy — particularly around the issue of government spending.

More than 7,100 respondents replied to the statement, "When there is an economic problem, government spending usually makes it worse." Here's what they said:

CBC

So, a healthy 46 per cent of respondents agree that government spending isn't the best fix for an economic problem. Compare that to 26 per cent who disagree and 21 per cent who are neutral.

Stark divides appear when the respondents are broken down by voter intention.

CBC

Seventy-five per cent of respondents who intend to vote People's Alliance say government spending usually exacerbates an economic problem. That figure dips to 65 per cent of Progressive Conservative supporters.

Among Liberal voters, 45 per cent, disagree, while the Greens and NDP supporters are split on the issue.

Effective government spending is an oft-debated topic in New Brunswick, as the province grapples with rising debt and 10 consecutive budget deficits before a surprise surplus for 2017-2018.

The Liberal surplus will soon be forgotten as the party chose a spend-heavy approach leading up to the election, earmarking tens of millions in years to come as well. That was followed by a series of expensive campaign promises.

The Gallant Liberals propose to keep spending years into the future with major infrastructure pledges. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

But they're not alone on that front. Only one party, the People's Alliance, appears keen on implementing some form of austerity measures. Both the NDP and Greens want to improve social programs and public services, and even the PCs changed their tone on government spending earlier this year.

Shifting from thoughts of spending cuts, PC Leader Blaine Higgs said he wants to see better spending, or rather investment that is even more strategic.

"Let's talk about results," PC Leader Blaine Higgs said in question period following the release of the provincial budget in January. "It's not about spending, Mr. Speaker, it's about results."

The pulse

Since single polls can provide varying methodology, CBC News has launched a New Brunswick Votes 2018 Poll Tracker. The interactive feature, maintained by CBC poll analyst Éric Grenier, aggregates all publicly available polling data to follow the trends of the election.

CBC News

Riding profiles: Shediac area

Longtime Liberal MLA Victor Boudreau is no longer in the picture, but don't bet on Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap Pelé changing colour anytime soon. The Shediac area is as entrenched in support of a single party as it comes in New Brunswick.

Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé riding map

It's been 80 years since someone other than a Liberal was elected, and the CBC's Gabrielle Fahmy delves into what one political scientist calls "incestuous politics."

Shediac Bay-Dieppe should be another lock for the Liberals. The new riding was established in the 2013 redistribution of electoral boundaries, taking in bits of surrounding districts. It captures coastal communities along the bay as well as part of Dieppe.

Shediac Bay-Dieppe riding map

There are pockets of Tory support in the Liberal-leaning surrounding ridings, but Shediac Bay-Dieppe is the riding of Liberal Leader Brian Gallant, who was elected with 65 per cent of the vote in 2014.

Paulin Blaise Ngweth is the PC challenger, Michel Boudreau is the NDP candidate and Michel Albert is representing the Greens.

Where the leaders are

Kris Austin: Canvassing in Carleton, Carleton-York and Carleton-Victoria ridings

David Coon: Announcement in Waterborough; stops around Fredericton

Brian Gallant: Announcement in Miramichi; stops in Caraquet, Miscou and Tracadie-Sheila

Blaine Higgs: Announcement in Quispamsis; canvassing in west Saint John

Jennifer McKenzie: Announcement in Saint John; canvassing in Saint John Harbour

