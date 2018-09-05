2 parties, one pledge plus mental health support, and we discuss abortion

Good evening,

Believe it or not, we're two weeks into the election campaign, and, believe it or not, we have yet to reach the halfway point. But as the summer fades into fall and pumpkin spice is suddenly everywhere, things on the campaign trail will kick into high gear with the parties racing to secure ridings in flux, criticize opponents and serve that final but crucial hot dog.

Buckle up and enjoy the ride.

Here's what we're talking about on Day 14:

Top headlines

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant and NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie both promise to eliminate provincial student loan interest. (CBC)

2 parties promise to eliminate student loan interest — with identical catch Within an hour of each other, the Liberals and NDP pledged to abolish student loan interest. NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie quipped that the Liberals were "borrowing" from their platform, but Liberal Leader Brian Gallant was quick to say it was planned months ago.



Liberal Benoît Bourque, New Democrat Mackenzie Thomason, PC Dominic Cardy and Green Party Leader David Coon attended a town hall put on by the Capital Region Medical Society. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Fredericton medical society grills parties on billing numbers and wait times The capital region medical society hosted a candidates forum to discuss a more efficient and effective health-care system. Read what the parties had to say.



Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says he will reduce wait times for youth seeking mental health services by hiring more private-sector psychologists. (Radio Canada/CBC)

Election Day 14: Higgs makes youth mental-health commitment Get the latest on the leaders' movements and announcements from the campaign trail, including a promise from Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs to hire more private-sector psychologists to reduce wait times for youth seeking mental health services.



The talking point

New Vote Compass data suggests a desire among New Brunswickers for greater access to abortion services.

Of the 6,500 respondents, 57 per cent said the provincial government should ensure access is more readily available throughout New Brunswick, while 14 per cent said the government should do less.

(CBC)

The Gallant government made some history during the past four years in expanding access to abortion, but advocates and some voters say more can be done.

For the full story on what greater access would look like and what the political parties think on the issue of abortion access, be sure to click here.

The good people at Vox Pop Labs break down the Vote Compass data in various subsections that offer all sorts of interesting tidbits. Too many to include in one story, to be honest, so I'll touch on a few here.

When the respondents are divvied up by level of education, more people with a university degree or higher want improved access.

(CBC)

When it comes to sex, the gap between female and male respondents isn't vast — 63 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively. Interestingly, 42 per cent of women say the government needs to do "much more" compared with 25 per cent of men.

(CBC)

What about by party support, you ask? Here, we see a clearer divide between those in favour of expanded access and those who aren't.

NDP, Green and Liberal supporters skew heavily in favour of more access, while it's more of a mixed bag for PC and People's Alliance voters.

(CBC)

The pulse

Missed Tuesday's finalized candidate list? The CBC's Maria Jose Burgos has got you covered.

In the 2018 New Brunswick provincial election, 93 of the 241 candidates are women, making up 38.6 per cent of those running. 1:00

Read more about it: cbc.ca/1.4810315

Riding profiles: the northwest

Voters in northwest New Brunswick might think they're experiencing déjà​ vu this election, with a collection of familiar faces returning to politics.

Francine Landry unseated former PC MLA Yvon Bonenfant with ease last election to give the Liberals Madawaska-Les-Lacs-Edmundston for the first time since 1995. In order to keep it, Landry must now face the main reason New Brunswick's panhandle remained Tory blue until 2014: Jeannot Volpé.

Riding map

The four-term PC MLA and onetime interim party leader held office from 1995 to 2010, when he decided against reoffering. The vocal politician announced his return this June in his usual outspoken style.

Landry won't be a pushover by any means. The first-term politician was tasked with key portfolios in Brian Gallant's cabinet. Among her posts were post-secondary education, training and labour minister, minister responsible for la Francophonie and economic development minister.

Cécile Richard-Hébert is the NDP candidate and Denis Boulet becomes the first riding's first Green candidate.

It's the unfamiliarity that's newsworthy in Edmundston-Madawaska Centre. Longtime PC MLA Madeleine Dubé did not reoffer for a sixth term in office. The former cabinet minister was first elected in 1999 and re-elected four more times by wide margins, except for 2014, when she won by 243 votes.

Edmundston-Madawaska Centre

And now a veteran Liberal politician is keen to fill the void in the riding that includes Edmundston and Saint-Basile. Jean-Claude (J.C.) D'Amours is seeking a return to the provincial level after serving as MP for Madawaska-Restigouche from 2004 to 2011.

PC candidate Gérald Levesque wants to tap into an apparent Tory base around the francophone centre, but the voters have showed a willingness to stick with a strong candidate of both stripes. Previous to Dubé's tenure, Liberal Roland Beaulieu was voted in three consecutive times and Conservative Jean-Maurice Simard won five straight times.

Anne-Marie Comeau is running under the NDP banner, while Sophie Vaillancourt becomes this riding's first ever Green Party candidate.

Former PC MLA Danny Soucy is hoping to retake Victoria-La Vallée, a seat he won in 2010 and promptly lost four years later. History wasn't on Soucy's side, though, as he was just the second PC elected in the Grand Falls-area riding in the past four decades. Jean-Guy Laforest was also ousted after one term.

Victoria-la-Vallée riding map

Liberal candidate Chuck Chiasson is seeking a second term after taking 49.62 per cent of the vote in 2014.

Lina Chiasson is running for the NDP and Paul Plourde are representing the Greens.

Where the leaders were

Kris Austin: Canvassing in Saint John

David Coon: Debate preparation; Fredericton West-Hanwell town hall

Brian Gallant: Announcement in Fredericton

Blaine Higgs: Announcement in Saint John; stop in Woodstock

Jennifer McKenzie: Announcement in Fredericton; canvassing in Saint John Lancaster

