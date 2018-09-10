Get ready, it's debate week — and other news from the campaign

Good evening,

The CBC's Shane Fowler followed People's Alliance Leader Kris Austin for a day to see some of the support behind the relatively new political party. You can catch up on what happened on Day 17 and Day 18 of the campaign.

Today, we saw the Green Party bring in outside support to flank David Coon in Fredericton and the Progressive Conservatives reiterated the party's position on a carbon tax. For more about a carbon tax, click here for a video that breaks down the carbon tax scenarios.

Vote compass data shows respondents really like David Coon New Brunswick's Green Party leader came out on top when Vote Compass participants rated five of the province's political party leaders.

Election day 19: Liberals promise 'superclusters' A round-up of the day's announcements and activities by the various parties.



Fredericton South riding has two main demographics: Working and retired civil servants, and transient and local students. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Fredericton South: What civil servants and students have in common We took a closer look at Fredericton South, a capital-city riding. Tom Bateman, a political science professor at St. Thomas University, says the riding has the potential to be one of the most significant in the province if neither of the two leading parties wins enough seats to form a majority.



CBC will host a leaders debate Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. (CBC)

CBC's 90-minute English leaders debate hosted by Harry Forestell will take place Wednesday in Riverview.

A post-debate analysis panel will be hosted by CBC's Terry Seguin and Julia Wright. The will panel include Jamie Gillies, a St. Thomas University political science professor, Karina LeBlanc, the executive director of the Pond Deshpande Centre, and first-time voter Madeleine Gorman-Asal.

They will provide analysis and will be taking questions on cbc.ca/nb, Facebook Live and Twitter from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, English and French-language debates will take place on Rogers TV.

Nearly half of Vote Compass respondents say more attention should be paid to reducing the provincial budget deficit as well as the debt.

Of the 7,100 respondents, 49 per cent agreed (to some degree) with the statement, "The provincial budget deficit should be reduced, even if it leads to fewer public services." On the other hand, 36 per cent of responses disagreed.

More older respondents were in favour of sacrificing public services in order to tackle the deficit. Sixty-one of respondents 55 years or older agreed with the statement, as opposed to 28 per cent who disagree.

It's a stark difference from younger voters. Forty-six per cent of the 18 to 34 group want to preserve services in the face of a budget deficit.

Responses to a Vote Compass question about reducing the budget deficit broken down by age groups. (Vox Pop Labs)

Respondents who intend to vote Progressive Conservative were overwhelmingly in favour of scaling back public services to lower the deficit — 76 per cent agreed with the statement. People's Alliance voters were close behind with 59 per cent in agreement.

Overall results of responses to a question about reducing the deficit. (Vox Pop Labs)

The majority (54 per cent) of NDP voters surveyed disagreed with the statement, while Liberal and Green supporters were split on the issue, though leaning slightly more to saving services.

A breakdown of responses to the Vote Compass question by party voting intention. (Vox Pop Labs)

Now let's see what the parties themselves had to say. They were sent the statement, and here's how they replied:

Liberals: "We believe in a balanced approach to restoring a surplus situation. We believe the right approach to achieve this is through economic growth, not cuts to public services. Our plan is working. We reduced the deficit by more than half and, thanks to larger than expected economic growth, closed last year's books with a surplus."

PCs: "We can, through attrition, manage the public service numbers, while at the same time maintaining services that are needed and delivering results."

Green: "We don't accept the premise of the question." (The party later added:) "There are many ways to balance a budget without cutting public services. Public services is one part of the provincial budget expenditures and the question presumes it is the whole budget. It doesn't take into account plans to increase revenues for example, or reduce other expenditures, including tax expenditures or corporate welfare."

NDP: "The NDP stands for a strong social safety net and a healthy public system, to provide the services to New Brunswickers. The deficit can be reduced by fairer taxation on corporations and the wealthiest, and through economic growth. Implementing austerity can be counterproductive to reducing the deficit."

PANB: "The Peoples Alliance believes the deficit can be eliminated [while] enhancing services at the same time by cutting corporate handouts, which are in excess of of $250 million annually, and merging our two dual health authorities into one bilingual service health authority, which will save another $40-60 million each year."

CBC's provincial affairs reporter Jacques Poitras went to speak with the "Oracle of Victoria County" about whether Liberal Andy Harvey can win four years after his scandal-defying 82-vote squeaker.

Click here to read what Jim Pickett thinks of this election in the riding of Carleton-Victoria.

The riding of Carleton-Victoria.

Carleton-Victoria is a rural northwestern New Brunswick riding includes the communities of Florenceville-Bristol, Perth-Andover and Tobique First Nation.

The riding has been considered a bellwether. As Poitras reports, if the PCs can't win here, it's a tough road to a majority government.

If you're new to the province, or don't recall the nitty-gritty details of four years ago, the last election saw Harvey capture the riding after a series of incredible developments.

Fraud and forgery charges were laid against Harvey before the campaign. After reporters were tipped off, the charges became public knowledge just weeks before the vote. It was alleged he, his father and brother cut Crown wood and passed it off as coming from private land.

Harvey was temporarily suspended from the Liberal team. Then, 10 days before the election, the charges were dropped and he returned to the Liberal team.

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant called for an inquiry, but that didn't materialize once the Liberals took office.

But that's the past. Now, PC candidate Margaret Johnson is seeking to capture the seat. The longtime PC supporter from Florenceville-Bristol says she's running because of the province's poor finances.

Margaret Johnson is the Progressive Conservative candidate in Carleton-Victoria. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Once again, the issue of hospitals is a hot topic with the Liberals accusing the PCs of wanting to close small hospitals, something Johnson is telling voters isn't true.

Each party has a candidate in the riding. Margaret Geldart is running for the NDP, Paula Shaw for the Green Party, Terry Sisson for the People's Alliance, and Carter Edgar for KISS NB.

Kris Austin: Campaigned in his Fredericton-Grand Lake riding.

David Coon: Campaigned in Fredericton.

Brian Gallant: Waterville, Fredericton, Saint John, Chamcook and Saint Andrews.

Blaine Higgs: Fredericton, Nashwaak Village, Chipman, and Moncton.

Jennifer McKenzie: Saint John.

