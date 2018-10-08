Thanksgiving in New Brunswick: What's open, what's closed

In case you're looking to take a break from that second serving of pumpkin pie and venture out, it's best to check what's open and closed before leaving the kitchen table.

Every year, Thanksgiving falls on the second Monday of October. That means government offices and most retail and grocery outlets other than convenience stores are closed.

Retail and grocery

Regent Mall, McAllister Mall, Champlain Place will be closed.

Sobeys stores will be closed.

All corporate NB Liquor stores are closed.

Walmart is closed.

Atlantic Superstores will be closed.

Northumberland Mall in Miramichi will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saint John City Market is closed.

Place Bathurst is also closed.

Government offices and public service