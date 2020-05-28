N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Higgs urges Trudeau to keep federal borders closed

Premier Blaine Higgs is pushing back against the possibility of the Canada-U.S. border reopening for family and friends living in border communities.

Higgs raised his concerns at a federal call Thursday night, where he and other premiers learned the border might be reopened soon for people in communities next to them.

"This needs to be a collective decision and that was my emphasis last night," Higgs said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Higgs is hoping the reopening of the border with Maine will be delayed, especially since New Brunswick is seven hours away from from Boston, and 10 hours away from New York, which both have thousands of COVID-19 cases.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the closing of the border at the end of March, which was later extended for 30 days on May 19.

But Higgs said the reopening just for border friends and families could come in the next few weeks or even days.

"It puts me in a very difficult position," he said.

Later on Friday, Trudeau confirmed the federal government is looking at allowing family members of Canadian citizens on either side of the border to reunite, but he told reporters it would be under "strict conditions."

Higgs has been adamant on keeping New Brunswick closed to Maine and other provinces. He has also been encouraging New Brunswickers to explore their own province over the summer months to boost tourism and help local businesses.

Higgs said Trudeau assured him specific criteria would be outlined for people living along the border.

But those details were not provided on the call.

"I just asked for a full understanding of the protocol."

There are six active cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region, after a doctor who contracted the coronavirus outside the province didn't self-isolate when he returned.

Based on contact tracing, Russell has said she expects to see more cases emerge in the days ahead. The incubation period of the virus is about 14 days.

"The outbreak … is upsetting to everyone, including me," she said at a news briefing Thursday, describing it as "completely preventable."

Until last week, New Brunswick had no active cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. All 120 people infected since the pandemic reached number in March had recovered.

Higgs said Friday morning he expects to see more cases of the respiratory illness in New Brunswick.

"The challenge we're going to have is can we contain it in this region?" he said.

Part 2 of yellow phase put on hold

The province has halted its yellow COVID-19 recovery phase, stopping gyms, pools, yoga studios and other businesses from reopening Friday and not allowing indoor church services or gatherings up to 50 as was planned.

The province was expected to move into part two of the yellow phase by the end of the week. But Premier Blaine Higgs announced Thursday that the COVID-19 committee was putting a pause on that because of a cluster of six new active cases of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region.

Higgs said Friday he's hopeful the province will be able to move into part two of its yellow recovery phase in the next week or two.

Activities that now won't be allowed until next Friday include:

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

Indoor religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer.

Low-contact team sports.

Swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

Yoga and dance studios

Rinks and indoor recreational facilities

Pool halls and bowling alleys

