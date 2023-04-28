From tree to basket, students learn everything from this master weaver

For Terry Young, teaching people to make baskets also means teaching people about trees.
A tree is where a basket starts. Wooden strips are pounded from black ash, which are then woven together. Sometimes, Young also weaves in sweetgrass, which he either gathers himself or buys from people in the community.
It's something Young, a basket-maker from Kingsclear First Nation, grew up learning from the women in his family. Now living in Montreal, Young's been making baskets for 25 years.
He's been teaching six students how to make baskets over the course of five weekends. Since Young is teaching them how to make baskets from "beginning to end," the art of basket making can't be taught in one short session.
CBC contributor Ann Paul visited one of Young's workshops. Scroll through her photos and watch the video to get a glimpse into the art of weaving trees into baskets.
WATCH | See how a tree becomes a basket:
Basket-making apprentices are spending five weekends in Kingsclear First Nation learning the art of weaving together wood pounded from a tree.
Ann's Eye
