Composite decking led to 2.4-metre fall from ladder, says carpenter

Terry Peterson was climbing up a ladder to fix the roofing tiles on a home in Hartland on Oct. 27 when the ladder slipped and he fell 2.4 metres.

"I had it braced in the corner against the L shape of [the] eavestrough and I was clear to the top of it and I was stepping off onto the roof and the ladder kicked. And I remember going down and hitting my left arm first and then my pelvis," said Peterson.

The fall left Peterson's elbow shattered and his pelvis cracked.

Peterson, a carpenter of almost 40 years, had positioned the ladder on a composite decking, which he said was made from 100 per cent plastic. Although composite decks are generally considered more durable, Peterson said the deck was more slippery than a wooden deck and caused the ladder to slide.

"That is not such an issue with wood, but plastic is plastic is plastic. It's very slippery. Now I know just how slippery," Peterson said.

According to WorkSafeNB, an average of 10 workers die every year from falls from heights.

"I would warn contractors and homeowners never to put a ladder on the stuff," Peterson said. "If it was a last resort, I would warn them to put a piece of plywood down and screw it down through the cracks and put cleats."

'That hazard is easily managed'

Charlie Dyer, owner of Case's Renovations and Paul Davis Restoration in Fredericton, said the composite decks are safe, but he urged caution.

"It's not slippery like ice, it is more slippery than wood there is no doubt, but still it's gone through all the ratings and testings and it's safe to use," Dyer said.

"When we see something like a composite deck, we just take that in mind and consider it is going to be more slippery and if we are working from a ladder, we need to ensure that we use a ladder safely and the ladder is tied off and secured."

Dyer said a homeowner can opt for less slippery options, like a deck made with a combination of wood and plastic or one with a rougher finish. He said if it is a high-traffic area, it might pay to go an extra step.

Terry Peterson's arm is in a brace after he fell 2.4 metres off a ladder on Oct. 27. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"It does have more slippery qualities. If an area or home where are you have an elderly person, from accessibility standpoint. In main travel areas, it may pay to put something on it, a mat, and you can get non-slip materials that you can put over a well-traveled areas," Dyer said.

"That hazard is easily managed by just acknowledging the hazard itself."

Career at risk

After hearing about Peterson's fall, however, Dyer said he plans to caution his workers about working on composite decking.

"It is more slippery than normal decking and it pays to pay attention to it," Dyer said.

Peterson, who's still recovering in hospital, said he feels he's lucky to be alive, although the fall may have cost him his career.

"They think they can get some movement here, but if I cannot open my arm if I can't hold or lift plywood or Gyprock, then I am extremely limited to what I can do in my field."