Tent city would be a 'very, very bad idea,' says homeless shelter official

The executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters doesn't like the idea of setting up a designated tent city to help those living rough this winter.

"They are a very, very bad idea," said Warren Maddox.

"There is a lot of exploitation that takes place, out-of-control illicit drug use, people being misused, abused."

Maddox said the list goes on. And he bases his assessment on the experience with two tent cities that his organization was involved with recently in Fredericton.

"It was really horrendous to watch and see what happened," he said.

The idea of setting up a designated tent city was floated last week by Dr. Sara Davidson, the founder of Fredericton's River Stone Recovery Centre. While not the ideal choice — and certainly not a permanent solution — she said a tent city was the best "quick-fix" scenario.

Until better options are available, Dr. Sara Davidson would like to see a designated tent city established in Fredericton. (Submitted by Sara Davidson)

She said a designated area for tents would help officials keep track of those without permanent addresses if contact tracing were ever required for COVID-19. It would also give those living rough some peace of mind from being constantly and forcibly moved along. Plus, she said, port-a-potties could be set up to ensure those living there could always find a place to use the washroom.

But Maddox doesn't think tent cities are worth the time or investment.

"It looks good on paper, but until you've experienced it — no, it's not a good existence. It's really bad. I can't begin to describe what we saw in the two previous tent cities that we were involved with. It's just not right.

"I couldn't support that morally or professionally or ethically."

If they were to be used as a stop-gap approach, Maddox said, they would, at minimum, require supervision, supports and security. Without those, such camps tend to develop their own hierarchy within about seven to 10 days, usually with an "alpha male taking the lead" and violence ruling the roost, he said.

"That's when things go off the rails in a pretty dramatic way."

A bulldozer cleans up the remnants of Fredericton's tent city in January 2020. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

The only way tent cities could work is if those staying there are provided help with addictions and mental health issues.

Even then, Maddox said there will be people who won't want anything to do with such facilities because they simply refuse to comply with any sort of social structure.

He said the money that would be spent on this initiative would be better spent trying to get people stable enough to move into more permanent housing.

"Ultimately, what we need to be looking at is trying to move them past the tent city phase and get them into a stabilization to get them cleaned up from their addiction and then get them into housing."

Although the numbers are "fluid," Maddox estimates there are usually between 25 and 30 people sleeping rough on any given night in Fredericton.

Without supervision and professional intervention for mental health and addiction issues, Maddox said tent cities become "little pockets of anarchy."

Residents of Fredericton's tent city were evicted a year ago from the site behind Government House. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

In an interview on Friday afternoon, Davidson said she proposed the idea of tent cities out of "desperation." With temperatures dropping, she said it was the only option that could have immediate benefits.

She said some living rough have recently lost their belongings when officials dismantled their camp sites.

Davidson was on Information Morning Fredericton talking about homelessness when she floated the idea of a designated tent city.

Coun, Kate Rogers, who also chairs the City of Fredericton's affordable housing committee, was part of the CBC radio panel.

While she's not sure the idea will fly in Fredericton, she said "the discussions have been happening."

Rogers has not responded to requests for an interview Monday.