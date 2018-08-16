Police round up 10 suspected johns in Moncton

Ten men who allegedly tried to buy services from Moncton sex trade workers were arrested Wednesday as part of a police effort to curb prostitution in the city.

Police spent the evening in the central Moncton neighbourhood of Park, Dufferin and St. George streets, according to a news release from the RCMP.

The arrested men are from Moncton, Cap-Pelé​, Petitcodiac, Irishtown and Sussex and are between 24 and 67 years old.

"We regularly conduct operations targeting individuals attempting to buy services from sex trade workers," Cpl. Jacques Cloutier said in the release.

He said the RCMP encourage people to report any vehicles stopping on a street if they believe it's someone trying to buy services from sex trade workers.

"We ask that they take note of the make, model and colour of the vehicle, if possible, the licence plate number," the release said.

All 10 men were released and are expected to be in Moncton provincial court on Nov. 15.