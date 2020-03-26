Agriculture minister says banning foreign workers was all-party committee's decision, not his

New Brunswick's minister of agriculture and fisheries says he had no role in a controversial ban on temporary foreign workers, saying the idea came from an all-party COVID-19 committee — a claim that can't be verified because the committee meets in secret.

Ross Wetmore told MLAs the decision was made "not by me, not by our government, but a committee, a COVID-19 cabinet committee."

He said that committee "issued an order" to ban the workers, though the power to issue orders rests with the public safety minister.

And he said the committee made the decision based on a recommendation from chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell, another assertion that can't be confirmed.

Progressive Conservative MLA Ross Wetmore, the minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, says he did not have a role in the temporary foreign worker ban — a decision shrouded in secrecy because of confidentiality rules around the COVID-19 cabinet committee. (CBC)

In April, Russell called the ban "a government decision" and wouldn't say whether she had advised doing it.

Wetmore challenged Liberal opposition critic Isabelle Thériault to put her questions about the ban to her own party leader, Kevin Vickers, a member of the all-party cabinet committee on COVID-19.

"You should have a discussion with your leader and ask him why he changed his mind or why he supported what he did, because it came from that cabinet committee, from the recommendations of the chief medical officer," Wetmore said.

That claim can't be easily refuted because the all-party committee meets in secret.

Oath of confidentiality

Its members, including the leaders of three opposition parties, took oaths of confidentiality when they joined it in March.

That prevented Vickers and Green Leader David Coon from explaining in detail in April what position they took on the ban.

But their limited comments implied the committee's decision was not as clear-cut as Wetmore suggested Friday.

Vickers said at the time that criticism from farmers and seafood processors "did not reflect what we were told ... in terms of the consultation that was done with the industry and their labour-market needs."

Asked whether there was a consensus on the committee about the ban, Coon said in April, "Depends on what you call consensus, I guess. … Unanimity is not part of the decision-making process."

Russell would not answer directly when asked April 28 if she had advised the government to ban temporary foreign workers.

Dr. Jennifer Russell has said the ban was a 'government decision' and her role is to provide recommendations around risk. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"That's a government decision and so my job is to provide recommendations around risk," she said. "The risk remains for cases to be imported from outside of our province. … Our borders right now are the risks."

Spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Friday Russell could not say more, even now, because of the same secrecy rules.

"She is an actual member of the COVID-19 cabinet committee and cannot talk about cabinet discussions," he said.

Decision under scrutiny

Wetmore was presenting budget estimates to a legislative committee Friday morning but the discussion quickly turned to the ban on foreign workers.

The ban alarmed farmers and seafood processors, who argued they had measures in place to help workers self-isolate for 14 days to avoid bringing COVID-19 into the province and spreading it.

Higgs later said the decision was driven by the fact 175 workers were about to fly to Halifax, with some of them destined for plants in New Brunswick.

Many producers rely on foreign workers to fill physically demanding jobs that New Brunswickers don't want. Many of them bring back the same trained, experienced workers year after year.

The province launched a promotional campaign to convince unemployed New Brunswickers and students looking for summer jobs to fill the 600 positions.

But when that didn't work, Higgs reversed the ban effective May 29.

Premier Blaine Higgs reversed the ban on temporary foreign workers after it became clear the local labour force wasn't going to fill the vacancies. (Office of the Premier)

Thériault said Friday morning that Wetmore himself had not been in favour of such a ban when meeting with federal fisheries officials April 24.

"You had a meeting with them and you said it was important to have temporary workers," she said.

"We know you were in favour of them coming, so what happened in four days to change things?"

Wetmore said the decision had not been his, and that while he supported letting food producers use foreign workers, "what I support more is the health and safety of every New Brunswicker."

He said the cabinet committee "decided to err" on the side of health and safety, "rightly or wrongly."

He also compared the potential for an outbreak from a foreign worker to the recent cases in the Campbellton area.

"We see what happened with one super-spreader who came into the province," he said.

In fact, officials linked that cluster to a local doctor who travelled to Quebec and back without self-isolating.

2 workers tested positive

Since the ban was lifted, two cases of COVID-19 in southeast New Brunswick have been identified as temporary foreign workers. Health officials say both were self-isolating when they were diagnosed.

Wetmore said Friday 505 foreign workers are working in the province now.

Thériault said some seafood processors lost contracts because of the ban, though she did not provide any examples.

Ross Wetmore says there are 505 temporary foreign workers in the province now. (Reno Patry/CBC)

Wetmore said the fact some processors say they'll be running their plants through January shows that they didn't suffer from the month-long ban.

"I haven't seen any processing plant close because they did not have temporary foreign workers," he said. Plant owners he has spoken to "have not brought this up as their most pressing issue."

He said some plants have seen sales of processed seafood drop "but that's not because they didn't have temporary foreign workers. That's because there wasn't sales for them."