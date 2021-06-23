Production of Shakespeare's The Tempest with a sci-fi twist is coming to Fredericton

Bard in the Barracks is back in production this year in Fredericton, with a science-fiction twist to William Shakespeare's The Tempest.

The non-profit theatre company has been running outdoor productions of Shakespeare's plays since 2006, with last year being the lone exception. COVID-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of what would have been their 15th season.

"For us theatre folks, it's been a really hard year because we thrive on being together and creating art together," said Len Falkenstein, the artistic director of the company.

The production, which will take place in the Fredericton Botanic Garden, will be the company's second production of The Tempest. However, this year, the Shakespearean play will be set in the future.

Len Falkenstein, artistic director of Bard in the Barracks, says the company's latest production of Shakespeare's The Tempest will include a science-fiction twist. (Joe McDonald)

"It suits the play because the play is about exploration and discovery and strange creatures and strange new worlds," said Falkenstein of the sci-fi twist.

The Tempest originally takes place on an uninhabited island and features a ship wreck. In the Bard in the Barracks' 2021 production, the story line will take place on a barren island and will involve the crash of a spaceship.

Actor Lara Lewis, who plays a cyborg version of Shakespeare's airy spirit Ariel, says the modernization of the play's setting allows the story to evolve from its colonial roots.

Bard in the Barracks puts on The Tempest at Fredericton Botanical Garden CBC News New Brunswick 2:22 After cancelling its season last year because of the pandemic, the non-profit theatre company is back with a sci-fi twist to Shakespeare’s The Tempest. 2:22

"The Tempest is very much a colonial narrative. And a really great way to get around all of the yucky parts of that is to set it in the future, in space," said actor Lara Lewis. "So it's taking this narrative of exploration and putting it into the 1950s and 60s early Star Trek-inspired space age instead."

Rebekah Chassé, who plays the lead character of Prospero, said getting to perform again in front of a live audience is exciting.

"It was very wonderful last night during our preview performance to feel an audience present again," said Chassé. " I'm excited that I'm hearing that, this early before the run, people can't wait to see the show."

Actors Chassé and Lewis rehearse The Tempest. (Joe McDonald)

The production will involve promenade theatre, where the audience will move from place to place during the performance. Chassé said that this format will keep the audience engaged as they follow the cast and crew.

"I think the most exciting part of the show is moving from one scene," she said.

Chassé, who has been with the Bard in the Barracks for twelve productions, said working with Falkenstein has been a reason to come back each year.

"Len is a lot of fun to work with," she said. "I would not have been coming back for twelve years if this wasn't a very valuable experience."

The shows will run between June 24 and July 4 and will take place at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on the Bard in the Barracks website.