Wolastoqi artist Natalie Sappier's new project is aimed at honouring those who are preserving Indigenous languages.

She is painting the canvas of a teepee that will be erected on the campus of the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton.

"When I hear the language, I feel it on my skin, under my feet and on the land," Sappier said.

Sappier said when UNB elder-in-residence Imelda Perley mentioned the "language lodge" to her, she immediately wanted to get involved in the project.

"A lot of what I do, or why I do, is to carry our stories forward," Sappier said. "Language is living and breathing and that's what I want to represent in this work."

Natalie Sappier is painting the blank teepee canvas in the Capital Exhibition Centre over the next month, which will be erected on the UNB campus in Fredericton to honour language teachers past and present. (Submitted by Natalie Sappier)

Sappier will be working on the canvas of the teepee in the Capital Exhibition Centre over the next month.

"I'm standing in front of the designs now and looking at all the imagery, right now the language is not in the imagery, but I hear it and listen to it," Sappier said. "I'm just really honoured to be a part of this project, especially to honour our teachers."

Sappier said she finds inspiration for her art from her own grandparents and other speakers who passed down the language and stories.

"My artwork is out there because of these stories that have been passed on to me and this is my way to honour that and move it forward," Sappier said.

"I wanted to wrap the teepee in our landscape, our language and our ceremony."

Sappier said there is so much she wants to put on the teepee, but said it's important to leave space to continue to add on to it in the future.

"I'm leaving breathing spaces for the next teachers and stories that we need to pass on that are going to resurface," Sappier said.

The initiative was sparked by a conversation between UNB elder-in-residence Imelda Perley and former UNB president Eddie Campbell and vice president George MacLean.

Perley said Campbell had asked her what the Wolastoqey word for reconciliation was.

"Ironically, in our Indigenous language, reconciliation would be a verb and not a noun," Perley said. "I translated the word to be 'piluwitahaswasuwakon' which means 'changing attitudes to live the life towards truth'"

University of New Brunswick elder-in-residence Imelda Perley translated the word 'reconciliation' to 'piluwitahaswasuwakon' which means 'changing attitudes to live the life towards truth.' (Logan Perley/CBC)

Perley said this conversation turned to ways to establish sacred spaces on the campus and the idea of the language lodge was born.

She said a longhouse was considered but space was an issue, so it was agreed that a teepee would be used in the short-term until they could find the space for a longhouse, which is a structure that was traditionally used by Wabanaki nations.

"A teepee is like a woman's shawl," Perley said. "So there's like a maternal hugging of whoever enters that teepee, and that's where the sacred space is initiated."

Perley said because the idea was born in 2019, the International Year of Indigenous Languages and because we are moving into a Decade of Indigenous Languages, it is important to acknowledge language teachers past, present and future.

"Our language is so fragile because we don't have that legislation of protection, it's not official and therefore, we're struggling to keep the language alive," Perley said. "I thought of a beautiful symbol of honouring all those teachers on this teepee, plus the imagery that comes with, it's almost as if we're keeping those ancestors alive."

Perley said the teepee is not only for Indigenous people but non-Indigenous as well.

"We want them to understand the meaning of what a sacred space is," Perley said. "There's no division, no invisible walls, and that we are all one. Once we're inside that teepee, we're family."

Perley said she had a ceremony with non-Indigenous children to bless where the teepee will be and to educate them as well.

Perley said when the teepee is completed, there will be a ceremony to share and celebrate the sacred space.