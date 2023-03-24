Teen dead after snowmobile crash on northern N.B. trail

A 17-year-old boy from Val d'Amour, near Campbellton in northern New Brunswick, died in a snowmobile crash early Friday morning.

Campbellton RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded at around 2 a.m. Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

The teen crashed on a provincial trail near Glencoe and is believed to have missed a turn and hit several trees after going off the trail, police say.

He died at the scene, according to the news release, and an investigation is underway.