Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick

Teen dead after snowmobile crash on northern N.B. trail

A 17-year-old boy from Val d'Amour in northern New Brunswick died in a snowmobile crash early Friday morning, according to RCMP.

The 17-year-old died at the scene, Campbellton RCMP say

CBC News ·
RCMP find gun stolen from officer's house
Campbellton RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the report of a snowmobile crash early Friday morning. (David Bell/CBC)

A 17-year-old boy from Val d'Amour, near Campbellton in northern New Brunswick, died in a snowmobile crash early Friday morning.

Campbellton RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded at around 2 a.m. Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

The teen crashed on a provincial trail near Glencoe and is believed to have missed a turn and hit several trees after going off the trail, police say.

He died at the scene, according to the news release, and an investigation is underway.

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now