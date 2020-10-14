13-year-old cyclist dies after collision with vehicle
A 13-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after a collision with a vehicle on Monday, but died of his injuries on Tuesday.
Teen dies on Tuesday after collision on Monday night
A 13-year-old boy died after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in Cap-Pelé on Monday.
RCMP say the collision occurred on Chemin Trois Ruisseaux.
"The 13-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Moncton," said a news release from the RCMP.
The boy died on Tuesday.
The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.
RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
