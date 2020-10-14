13-year-old cyclist dies after collision with vehicle

A 13-year-old boy died after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle in Cap-Pelé on Monday.

RCMP say the collision occurred on Chemin Trois Ruisseaux.

"The 13-year-old cyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in Moncton," said a news release from the RCMP.

The boy died on Tuesday.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.