Pont-Lafrance woman dies in single-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Pont-Lafrance, N.B., woman has died following a single-vehicle crash, according to Tracadie RCMP.

RCMP responded to a call around 6:40 a.m. Saturday on the Le Bouthillier Road in Pont-Lafrance.

In a media release, police say they believe the vehicle was headed westbound when it left the road and went into a ditch.

Cpl. Kevin Plourde said the woman was trapped in the vehicle when police arrived.

"The fire department was able, after a few minutes, to extract the victim from the vehicle," said Plourde. "We observed that she was not responding."

Plourde said the woman was transported to hospital where she died in the emergency room.

He said police have a "good idea" why the woman was driving at that time of the crash. He said he couldn't comment if speed or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.