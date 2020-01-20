Teen almost freezes to death in Miramichi snow bank

Miramichi Police say a teen almost froze to death on Friday after laying exposed in the snow with the temperature at -22 C.

An officer was dispatched Friday morning, said a statement from the force, after a report of what appeared to be clothing spotted in the snow in a residential driveway.

"The responding officer saw footprints and then waded through knee-high snow," said the police.

The officer found a 16-year-old girl who was almost totally covered by snow.

"She was not wearing a coat or shoes and was almost non responsive," said police.

"Her hands were purple and her clothing was frozen."

The girl was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for an extreme case of hypothermia.

Police said officers made a follow-up visit and were told the teen is expected to make a full recovery.

There is no word on the address where she was found, why the girl was in the snow or how long she had been there.