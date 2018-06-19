911 service restored after widespread disruption in phone service

Police say 911 service has been restored after a morning of technical problems disrupted the emergency phone line and landlines throughout New Brunswick.

On Twitter, Bell Aliant confirmed service has been restored, saying a "network issue" affected wireless and landline voice services for some customers in Atlantic Canada on Wednesday morning.

"Our team is investigating and we'll update as soon as possible."

We’re happy to confirm that service is now restored. Thank you. <a href="https://t.co/ZznCHkHrE3">https://t.co/ZznCHkHrE3</a> —@Bell_Aliant

Police forces, NB Power, local businesses and city halls across the province were all reporting disruptions, and police in different locations offered the public alternative numbers to call in an emergency.

People can now call 911., but people were urged not to call just to check on whether the line is working.

Phone lines have been restored. 911 lines are now functioning normally. In the event of an emergency, call 911. —@RCMPNB

RCMP on Prince Edward Island and in Nova Scotia reported similar problems with phone service.

At 9:15 a.m., New Brunswick RCMP said on Twitter that a public Alert Ready message had been requested, but nothing was sent out before the 911 service was fixed, news that RCMP tweeted at 10:42. a.m.

CBC News has asked RCMP why the Alert Ready message wasn't sent out to the public and is still waiting for a response.