New Brunswick ends Canada Games with 16 medals

Team N.B. picked up 16 medals at the Canada Games ending Sunday in P.E.I.

'It's a great result for our team … we're pretty happy for them,' says chef de mission

Jordan Gill · CBC News ·
A picture of Tessa Scott holding a bronze medal.
Saint John’s Tessa Scott made history when she won bronze in women's boxing. It marked the first women's boxing medal given out at a Canada Games. (GNB)

Team New Brunswick did better than expected at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.

"We did not expect this high of a medal count," said Nicole Smith, the chef de mission for Team N.B. "It's a great result for our team … we're pretty happy for them."

Team N.B. managed to nab 16 medals in the competition ending Sunday. The province surpassed its 2019 total of nine.

New Brunswick athletes will bring home two gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals. 

The final two medals came on Saturday.

The women's judo team beat the host province for bronze. Meanwhile, Saint John's Tessa Scott took bronze in women's boxing. 

Standout performances

This year marked New Brunswick's best performance at the Canada Winter Games since 2011 when the team also won 16 medals.

New Brunswick also won medals in gymnastics, fencing, figure skating and speed skating over the two weeks.

The province’s women’s judo team beat the hosting Islanders to capture bronze.
The province’s women’s judo team beat P.E.I. for bronze. (GNB)

Smith said there were standout moments, like the success of the fencing, judo and boxing athletes, but she said plenty of athletes came close to medals who also deserve recognition.

"They may have lost a key game to get into a [medal] round, but then what was really great to see was them fighting hard to get that fifth or sixth position," said Smith.

Heading home

Sunday wraps up a busy couple months for athletes in New Brunswick.

The Canada Games Summer Games were only last August in Ontario, reducing the preparation time for the winter event.

After two weeks of competition, Smith said the final day is always a bit bittersweet.

"You're a little tired by the end of it so there's a part of you that's looking forward to being able to go home," said Smith. "You're also sad to see it come to an end."

The next Canada Games will be the summer edition held in St. John's in 2025.

