RCMP say 14 people have made allegations against former Moncton teacher

Police say 14 people have come forward alleging sexual offences by a former teacher in Moncton, though no further charges have been laid yet.

"We continue to get more victims from the former teacher who was charged and accused of various sexual allegations in the past," Supt. Benoit Jolette, the commanding officer of Codiac Regional RCMP, told Moncton councillors this week.

"A 14th victim has self-identified. So unfortunately, we keep getting more victims coming forward."

Cpl. Eric Rousselle said Thursday that RCMP have spoken to 12 of them so far.

Jolette didn't offer further information about the nature of the allegations. Police haven't said if they people who have come forward were students at the time.

Jolette said more people came forward after news releases were issued and media coverage in May and June.

"Hopefully, if there are more victims, they will be able to come and see us and we'll be able to get them some form of closure or justice for what happened to them," Jolette said.

On April 4, 76-year-old Paul J. Maillet, of Notre-Dame, was charged in Moncton provincial court with invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and acts of gross indecency.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on any information that could potentially identify the alleged victim.

Police issued a news release in May saying officers began investigating in August 2021 after receiving a complaint about sexual assaults involving a male teacher at École Champlain, an elementary school in Moncton, in 1987 and 1988.

Maillet was arrested in January.

In June, police issued another news release saying more victims and witnesses had come forward. The news release says the allegations then spanned from 1968 to 2003.

Pleaded not guilty, seeking jury trial

While RCMP say more alleged victims have come forward, the charges laid only relate to one person.

Gilles Lemieux, a lawyer representing Maillet, reiterated that on Thursday when asked about the latest RCMP comments.

His lawyer said Maillet has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has elected a judge and jury trial.

The case returns to court Nov. 21.