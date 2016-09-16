Saint John seeking private operator interested in taking over TD Station

The City of Saint John is prepared to hear from private operators interested in buying or leasing the TD Station arena.

The request for expressions of interest, issued Monday, comes as the city reviews its assets and operations to alleviate the financial burden on the municipal government.

The 16-page document states it's not a call for tenders but instead an opportunity "to identify possible partners who are interested in either leasing and operating or purchasing and operating TD Station as a major events facility through a mode that is economically sustainable and benefits the Greater Saint John Region."

It states the city will consider "all types of possible partnerships."

"There are a number of potential types of partnerships whereby the importance of the facility to the Region could be protected but perhaps with reduced overall costs," Saint John Mayor Don Darling said in a release Monday,

"At this point, we are in the early exploratory stages to find out what they might be. Deliberations and a decision to proceed with any interested party will only be made once options are explored and City staff report to Common Council with a business case."

Proponents will be evaluated on the ability to operate a major events facility and develop a business plan demonstrating long-term sustainability.

The city said any interested parties must keep the 6,600-seat, city-owned facility as a sports and entertainment venue.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14.

'I'm prepared to look at everything'

"Selling it, leasing it, I'm prepared to look at everything," Coun. Donna Reardon told CBC News on Monday evening.

"I think it's a reasonable thing for the city to do, to at least look at those options."

Facing anticipated $10-million deficits in 2021 and 2022, the city embarked on a restructuring campaign to overhaul its finances. One part of the plan is to reduce its commitments to five city-owned regional facilities, including TD Station.

For more than 20 years, the cost of operating the facilities has been shared with Quispamsis, Rothesay and Grand Bay-Westfield, with Saint John picking up two-thirds of the tab and all capital costs.

Saint John Coun. Donna Reardon says it's possible there may be more requests for expressions of interests on other city assets. (CBC)

"I guess we're at crossroads where we say, 'That really isn't a model that's working for us, so how do we either change the model or where do we go from here,'" Reardon said.

In November, the province introduced legislative amendments that would see 12 other surrounding communities chip in up to $470,000 toward operating costs, starting this year, with capital costs being added on in 2021.

Reardon said it's unclear just yet how those amendments could be affected by handing TD Station to a private operator.

More EOI requests to come?

Asked if the restructuring plan could result in more requests for expressions of interest on other city assets, Reardon said it's a possibility.

"Everything is going to be looked at; every rock is going to be overturned," she said. "It's time, for one thing. If we're going to spend wisely, you can't ignore that."

Reardon said the city has to consider if it's the best operator of such a venue — a sentiment shared by the mayor.

"The private sector has a proven track record of handling large-scale facilities like TD Station very successfully in communities across Canada," Darling said. "For the benefit of Saint John, we want to know if the same type of partnership could work here."

TD Station, formerly known as Harbour Station, opened in 1993 and has hosted a number of major events, including the World Curling Championships, the East Coast Music Awards, and often hosts renowned musicians and comedians.

It's also home to the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and previously hosted the Saint John Riptide before the National Basketball League of Canada franchise announced last summer it was taking a sabbatical to restructure its finances.

The expression of interest document advised proponents of two five-year agreements that run until 2024 — one with the Sea Dogs and the other with TD Bank for the naming rights.