Major assessment and tax jumps on Saint John sea-floor properties do not include Canaport

A review of the value of sea-floor and river-bottom properties in Saint John by Service New Brunswick triggered tax increases of more than 200 per cent for some landowners this year but no change in the assessed value of underwater lots surrounding either the Canaport oil or LNG terminals

In 2016, Saint John Coun. Gerry Lowe criticized Service New Brunswick for undervaluing the Canaport water properties. The assessments have not changed since.

Lowe is surprised they escaped an increase in 2021 if Service New Brunswick was conducting a review of other submerged properties in the Saint John area.

"There is definitely something wrong with the assessment," Lowe said in an interview.

One company that did get an increase was N.B. Power.

Saint John Coun. Gerry Lowe believes underwater properties around the Canaport oil and LNG terminals are undervalued by Service New Brunswick and would like to see them reviewed. (Robert Jones/CBC)

It operates the Coleson Cove generating station on the shore of the Bay of Fundy in west Saint John.

The plant burns oil and petroleum coke and uses seawater as a coolant that it draws from the ocean through a piping system. The pipes stretch out into a six square kilometre area of nearby sea floor that N.B. Power leases from the province .

N.B. Power's property assessment for the water lot jumped $310,000 to $778,600 this year. That pushed its tax bill up 111 per cent to just over $38,000.

N.B. Power spokesperson Marc Belliveau said the utility made no changes to the piping system and is still trying to understand what happened.

"N.B. Power is aware of the increase of assessment of this property," Belliveau wrote in an email to CBC News

"We are concerned and have been having conversations with SNB [Service New Brunswick] about the rationale for the increase."

N.B. Power's Coleson Cove generating station sits on the edge of the Bay of Fundy in Saint John. It uses seawater as a coolant and pays to lease six square kilometres of ocean floor to obtain that water. (Robert Jones/CBC)

Inside city limits there are multiple water lots, both industrial and recreational, that range in size from smaller than a football field to large enough to fit the entire campus of the University of New Brunswick in Saint John six times over.

Several lots, large and small, experienced significant increases in their 2021 assessments

Next to N.B. Power's water lot, a 286-hectare sea-floor parcel that extends into the Bay of Fundy from the Musquash Head Lighthouse had its assessed value jump 227 per cent, to $419,000. That increased its annual tax bill to Saint John to $11,200 from $3,400.

On the St. John River, a four-hectare water lot leased from the province by the Saint John Marina had its assessment double to $22,900, while a water lot downriver and adjacent to the Saint John Power Boat Club increased 400 per cent, to $18,500 from $3,400.

The largest increase in Saint John was in the harbour, where a boat slip next to the Hilton Hotel saw its assessed value soar 902 per cent, to $41,100 from $4,100.

The narrow boat slip next to Saint John's Market Square saw its assessed value soar 902 per cent this year, to $41,100. (Robert Jones/CBC)

This bothers Lowe, who said he doesn't understand why such changes didn't include re-evaluations of all water lots, including those that surround the Canaport terminals.

"It seems that every time the assessment people come around here, they never touch the industry," Lowe said.

"They always hit the smaller people. And that's exactly what's happening here."

There are four Canaport water lots in Saint John at the eastern edge of the city that together cover eight square kilometres of sea floor.

Underneath the monobuoy used to unload tankers and pipe crude oil to shore, an Irving Oil company called Highland Operations Ltd. owns one parcel that covers 295 hectares. It's assessed by Service New Brunswick to be worth $230,500, or about $780 per hectare.

The amount hasn't changed since 2016 and is 40 per cent below the $1,304 per hectare N.B. Power is assessed on its underwater parcel on the opposite side of the city.

The Saint John Marina pays property tax on a four-hectare underwater lot it leases from the province. The assessment and tax bill doubled in 2021. (Twitter.com)

But Lowe is more concerned with two other water lots Irving Oil bought from the province in 2013. The company paid $1.5 million ($3,992 per hectare) for the pair, but they have been assessed for taxes at $312,000 ($811 per hectare) for the past six years.

The original sale price was reached following independent third party appraisals of the properties, but Service New Brunswick established its own lower valuation by arguing the assessment of other water lots in Saint John were nowhere near $4,000 per hectare.

Service New Brunswick's then-director of property valuation Stephen Ward said that in the agency's view, Irving Oil paid too much for the underwater lots around Canaport, and the assessment it was given better reflected their true value.

Irving Oil was "willing to pay above and beyond to have ownership of that property," Ward said in 2016.

"But just because they overpay for that property — that we feel [they] have overpaid — we just can't increase Irving's assessment up to that sale price because that's only one sale in the marketplace."

Lowe said given what has happened with other water properties in Saint John, he would like to see the Canaport lands reviewed, but there is no sign that is being planned.

Service New Brunswick has already given notice of one per cent assessment increases on the Canaport water properties for 2022. It's the first change since 2016 but not the significant review Lowe has called for.

Service New Brunswick acknowledges it has been updating the values of property around N.B. Power generating stations, including water properties, but will not answer questions about decisions it has made on specific ones.

"We cannot discuss details of individual properties due to confidentiality," Service New Brunswick's director of communications, Jennifer Vienneau, wrote in an email.

"A provincial re-inspection program is ongoing for the provincial power generating stations and any associated land or property. Review & analysis continues and any revisions will be communicated to the property owner."