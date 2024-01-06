Moncton hockey community mourns loss of 5-year-old Tate 'Tater Tot' Hughes

Tate Hughes, of Moncton, 'was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine,' according to his obituary. (Submitted by the Hughes family)

Tate Hughes just turned five a couple weeks ago. But "Tater Tot," as he was affectionately known, managed to touch a lot of hearts in the greater Moncton area during that time, before he died suddenly Tuesday.

Neil McGillis, a close family friend, says it could have been his big, blue eyes. Or maybe his little, button nose.

But mostly, he thinks it was his "infectious personality."

"Tate was always smiling anytime I saw him," said McGillis. He was "always happy" and lit up any room he walked into.

"He was the type of kid, he'd just come running at you with his arms wide open for a big hug. It didn't matter if you were 60 years old, six years old, or somewhere in between. He was just that type of guy."

Speaking on behalf of Tate's parents, Craig and Talia, on Friday, McGillis said he could not comment on the cause of death or the circumstances.

"I do know that things transpired quickly, and it was all a shock for everyone and very sad."

Tate Hughes, left, pictured with his parents Talia and Craig and big brother Austin, brought 'joy to everyone that had the opportunity to meet him.' (Submitted by the Hughes family)

The family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, particularly from the hockey community, said McGillis, who coaches Tate's nine-year-old brother Austin on the Moncton Minor Hockey Association's U11 AA Hawks.

The Hawks had "adopted" Tate as their mascot and his mother had found him a costume with wings and a beak in the team's red, white and black colours. "He would show up at the rink dressed up in that, and we'd let him into the dressing room like he was one of the boys and he'd come in before the games and after the game," said McGillis. "We loved having him around."

Tate recently started playing for the U7 Blue Jays and during a Hawks practice Wednesday night, his brother's teammates all wore helmet stickers of Tate's blue #6 jersey and wrote "Tate" on their hockey stick tape, he said.

The association plans to distribute the stickers to all players and coaches, said McGillis.

Moncton Minor Hockey Association players will wear helmet stickers this season of Tate's #6 Blue Jays jersey. (Submitted by the Hughes family)

Marc Doiron, owner-operator of Doiron Sports Excellence in Saint John, has made custom pucks of Tate's jersey, which are available for purchase by donation, with all proceeds going to the Hughes family.

"We feel for the family and the whole hockey community," said Doiron. "This is our way to say we're sorry," he said, noting a couple hundred pucks had sold as of early Friday afternoon.

Moment of silence planned Saturday

The Hawks also plan to honour Tate with a moment of silence before their game Saturday, at 10:45 a.m., at Moncton's Superior Propane Centre, Rink A, said McGillis. They expect a big turnout, including Tate's teammates, who will don their jerseys and join the Hawks on the ice.

On Saturday night, the Fredericton Youth Hockey Association's U11-AA DQ Blizzards will also observe a moment of silence before their game at Willie O'Ree Place and donate proceeds from the 50/50 draw to the Hughes family, according to a Facebook post.

Several other teams plan to do the same. "Many of our FYHA players have played against, and become friends with, [Tate's] older brother over the last few years," the association said.

"This week we all play for Tate."

On Tuesday night, players from Moncton's U13 A and AA teams will host a fun game in honour of Tate at the Byron Dobson Memorial Arena in Riverview, with admission by donation and all proceeds going to the Hughes family.

Some friends have set up an account for e-donations for the family to help offset costs — while other friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

"It's truly amazing to see the kind of support that's kind of come from all directions," said McGillis.

Fun-loving nature, gentle spirit

Mariposa Moncton Skating Club offered its sincere condolences to the Hughes and Johnson families. Tate's late grandmother, Dianna Johnson, who toured North America with Holiday on Ice, dedicated 45 years of her life to coaching youth.

"This wonderful little boy with inquisitive blue eyes will be remembered for his radiating smile, and fun-loving nature while he attended our Learn to Skate program," the club posted on Facebook.

"He touched all our hearts in so many ways, and he will be dearly missed by coaches, skaters, parents, and administrators alike."

Tate was proud to wear #6 with the Moncton Minor Hockey Association's U7 Blue Jays, but had also enjoyed serving as mascot for his brother Austin's team, the U11 Hawks. (Submitted by the Hughes family)

The child-care centre Wee College, Inc., expressed "profound sadness and heavy hearts" over the loss of a "cherished alumni member."

"Tate touched the hearts of many with his boyish [humour], irresistible smile, and gentle spirit.

"He will always be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Tate, you will be forever in our hearts."

'A little ray of sunshine'

In his obituary, Tate is described as "independent, stubborn, [and] silly;" "everyone's 'little dude."

"No matter where he went, or who he encountered, he would leave them feeling happier, and probably have them laughing," it says.

"He was the perfect definition of a little ray of sunshine."

Visitation will be held Monday at Fergusons Funeral Home. The family invites people to "share a story or a laugh about their Tater."

"He would love nothing more than seeing everyone in their hockey jerseys or coolest clothes."

A private family burial will be held.