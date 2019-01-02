Former smoker found New Year's wasn't best time to quit longtime habit

Every December, Tanya Talbot would make a resolution to quit smoking in the new year. Then, after a few social gatherings, she'd fall back into the same old routine.

"It wasn't for me because usually around that [time] you're eating, you're doing your social gathering, you're at parties, you're drinking," the 47-year-old said Wednesday.

"For me it didn't work."

Every morning, she'd wake up and have her cup of coffee with a cigarette and after every meal, she'd light up again.

Talbot was 19 when she started smoking, a habit she picked up from her boyfriend at the time. She wanted to give it a try and looking back, she wishes she never did.

The Fredericton resident never considered herself a heavy smoker. She typically smoked about a pack a week.

"I was what you call your occasional smoker," Talbot, one of a long line of smokers in the family, said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"I was a habit smoker. I had my coffee, I'd smoke a cigarette. I'd be on the phone, I'd smoke a cigarette. If I was stressed out, I'd smoke a cigarette."

Cutting old habits

By the time she reached her 30s, smoking was taking an obvious toll on her body. Talbot's asthma was getting worse, she developed bronchitis, and she couldn't stop coughing.

So she quit.

And when she was invited to a girls' night out a short while later, Talbot gave into her old ways.

It comes down to a choice. If you really want to give it up, you can do it. - Tanya Talbot

"Guess what? They were all smoking and I'm like, 'I can smoke, I'm feeling healthy again, I got my first year in, yeah let's do this, I got this,'" she said.

"One cigarette, that's all it took. One puff of a cigarette and the next day I was out buying another pack of cigarettes."

About a year and a half later, she quit a second time, sure she had the willpower to do it.

Two years later, she relapsed after her grandfather died.

"It just started tumbling after that,"

But Talbot doesn't give up so easily.

'I've had enough'

Almost six months ago, the grandmother of three was scrolling through Facebook when she came across a challenge put out by the Canadian Cancer Society, asking people to quit smoking for just one week.

"I just got up one morning and said, 'You know what? I've had enough," she said. "I've had enough of smelling like a pack of smokes. I had enough of the coughing, my lungs were hurting.'"

At the time, her breathing was shallow when she went to sleep at night, her lungs were starting to hurt, her blood pressure was on the rise, and her doctor kept telling her it was time to quit.

She wanted to stick around for her kids and watch her grandchildren grow up.

"It became a realization that I've got to do something about this," said Talbot, who decided not to wait for New Year's to quit.

If it is your New Year's resolution

Some people use vaping as a method to quit smoking. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

Although quitting smoking is different for everyone, Barb MacKinnon, president and CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association, offers a few tips for people looking to break the habit.

"One of the main things to quitting success is to really want to quit, to make it your own decision," she said.

"Sometimes people get encouraged by other people to quit but you will probably have your best success if you yourself are highly motivated."

She said a smoker should discuss quitting with a doctor, who can also provide a prescription that will reduce cravings.

MacKinnon also suggests planning ahead and picking a date to throw out the cigarettes. People should have a strategy to reduce cravings, such as getting a stress ball or chewing gum.

Barb MacKinnon, president and CEO of the New Brunswick Lung Association, says quitting smoking is different for everyone. (CBC News )

"That craving never goes away," she said.

MacKinnon said some people can quit cold turkey while others rely on a friend who is quitting at the same time. Others wean themselves off cigarettes with the help of vaping.

"Everyone quits in a different way," she said. "Just because a friend of yours might've used a particular strategy, doesn't mean it will work for you."

Regardless of how people quit, smokers should get their health tested for the impacts of smoking, MacKinnon said.

A sympathetic heart for smokers

Still smoke-free about six months after quitting, Talbot said the journey hasn't been easy and she couldn't have done it without the help of family, friends and a few sharp dance moves every time she felt a craving coming on.

"I do the turbo jam … you get up and you dance for 10 minutes," she said. "So every time I started craving I took a jug of water and started dancing."

She also tries to stay away from people smoking, and she no longer drinks coffee.

"It was a trigger," she said.

Now that she's quit, Talbot said, her heart goes out to smokers when sees them. But she still has no patience for people who smoke around children or animals.

"It comes down to a choice. If you really want to give it up, you can do it."