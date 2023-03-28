All parties in legislature agree to exempt Tantramar from riding size rule

The New Brunswick legislature has quickly and unanimously passed a bill to grant an exception to the Tantramar region from a provincial law requiring all election ridings to have roughly the same number of voters.

The change will allow about 800 mostly francophone voters in the municipality of Cap-Acadie to avoid being forced into the overwhelmingly majority anglophone riding.

All MLAs in the legislature gave unanimous consent to allow the bill to go through all three readings.

The process, which normally requires several days, happened in less than five minutes and the bill will get royal assent and become law later this week.

"The great thing about our democracy is we have the opportunity to work together," said government house leader Glen Savoie.

"It's not always about being oppositional. There are times when we do have to work together, and this is one of them."

The map in the final report by the independent commission shows the Tantramar region with a section of Cap-Acadie included at the top. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé Liberal MLA Jacques LeBlanc, whose riding includes Cap-Acadie, applauded the Progressive Conservative government for agreeing to the quick action.

"I want to commend the government [for bringing] this bill forward, and to see all parties give unanimous consent, it's a great day for democracy in this province," he said.

Provincial law requires the election map to be redrawn every 10 years by an independent commission to take into account shifting population numbers.

Ridings must be roughly equal in the number of voters, though the commission is allowed to deviate from that by 15 per cent to reflect "communities of interest" and by up to 25 per cent in "extraordinary circumstances."

'No latitude,' commission said

In its final report on March 13, the current commission said it couldn't avoid putting part of Cap-Acadie in Tantramar because otherwise, Tantramar would be 29 per cent below the average.

The commission said it had "no latitude" to deviate from the law but recommended the legislature pass a special bill to create an exception for Tantramar.

Savoie's legislation does exactly that, allowing the number of voters in the constituency to deviate by more than 25 per cent for this redistribution only.

The commission, which has until April 26 to consider last-minute objections to its proposed map, can now redraw it to keep Cap-Acadie entirely in LeBlanc's riding.

"This bill gives them the flexibility to do what they couldn't do before," Savoie said.

Not a precedent, minister says

The commission said in a statement that assuming the bill becomes law in time, it will "take its impact into consideration as it prepares its final report."

The minister said he did not expect the bill to create a precedent that would open the door to elected politicians meddling with the independent map-drawing process more often in the future.

"It's not something that I think you will see repeated very often because of the importance of independent commissions," he said.

"But in this particular case, where the commission actually mentioned it specifically in the report, that gave the legislative assembly, I feel, the space it needed to act."

LeBlanc said when the commission's report came out March 13, he wasn't sure the government would move fast enough to make the change before the new map had to take effect.

"I had hope, but I knew time was short and there was a lot of work to be done. But the work that had to be done was done."

Reconsideration needed

Once the commission considers a handful of objections and makes any final alterations, the map becomes law.

Memramcook-Tantramar Green MLA Megan Mitton said she was happy to see the legislature resolve the issue but said the entire redistribution process needs a reconsideration.

"Overall, we need to take a look more broadly at how the work of the commission happens, how those decisions are made, look at the legislation more broadly."

Savoie said there's no plan to do that but it could happen before the next required redistribution approximately a decade from now.

Memramcook will be separated from Tantramar and moved into a riding with Dieppe on the new map, a response to concerns there that francophone residents are a minority in the existing riding.