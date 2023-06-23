Tantramar historic dike system an engineering masterpiece, historian says

Driving along the back roads of the Tantramar marsh on the border of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, you can witness a vast expanse of grass and farmland — but that wasn't always the case.

The only reason that area of the Isthmus of Chignecto looks the way it does is because of an engineering marvel that dates back almost 400 years to the 1630s.

James Upham, a Moncton historian and educator, says the dikes and aboiteaux built by the Acadians are what made the roads, railways and communities along the marsh possible.

"We take these things so for granted [as] these … semi-invisible bumps out in the marshes that we just, you know, go flying by at 110 kilometres an hour," said Upham.

"Every single centimetre of this had to be moved by hand and foot and muscle in some fashion."

The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering named the dikes a National Historic Engineering Site. This monument commemorates the 17th Century Acadian settlers who converted marshes to farmland. (Khalil Akhtar/CBC)

The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering, in recognition of the significance of this feat, erected a monument on the Tantramar Marsh alongside an aboiteau that is believed to be one of the earliest.

Upham said it may be off the beaten path, but it is a testament to the hard work and resourcefulness of the Acadians who had to find a way to hold back the tides of the Bay of Fundy.

"You know these people looked at challenging situations and they really did find solutions in the problems," he said of the settlers who devised a way to create farmland and feed their families.

What is a dike or aboiteau?

A dike, also called a levee, is a built-up structure that is designed to keep low-lying land from flooding.

At the time of the Acadians, a dike would have been built from earth and wood, and it would have stood taller than the highest tide to make sure the water wouldn't slop over the top.

An aboiteau is a structure and method of draining swampland.

This photo form the Provincial Archives of New Brunswick, circa 1907-1908, shows men working on a dike repair at Boyd Creek near Memramcook. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P61\439)

It is essentially a dike, but it is built with a hole and a wooden flap.

The wooden flap automatically opens at low tide, which allows any water trapped in the marsh to escape but closes at high tide to prevent any more water from getting in.

The combination of these two structures allowed the Acadians to drain the Tantramar marshes and cultivate farmland.

Old tricks, new dog

Dikes were nothing new to the Acadians. They would've been well acquainted with them in France before coming to the area.

Even draining marshes wasn't a novel concept — one of Rome's first major engineering projects involved draining swampland.

A system of dikes holds back the waters of the Bay of Fundy. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P985\MS2)

Of course, there is a difference between building in the warm Mediterranean and New Brunswick.

"These people were not in a relatively comfortable, tempered environment," said Upham.

"These people were in an incredibly harsh, dangerous environment."

Life and death

While the dikes are without doubt an engineering marvel, it wasn't glory that the Acadians were looking for in building them.

Life in North America was rough for settlers, especially those who came from the warmer climates of southern France.

Upham said the building of the dikes was an exercise in survival.

The system of dikes is what allows for road and rail travel on the Tantramar marsh. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P985\MS2)

"We're talking about people that are living basically in a Mars base in the absolute middle of nowhere," said Upham.

"There is no backup. There is no support. There is nobody to come and help them"

The success of the dikes was a matter of life and death for the Acadians.

"These people building this dike were acutely aware of the fact that if they didn't do this, and do a good job, there was a very realistic chance that they could actually flood and starve to death at the same time," he said.

Belated recognition

The engineering prowess of the Acadians was recognized by the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering when the society named the dikes as a National Historic Engineering Site.

An interpretive sign sits near Fort Beauseajour and a plaque and exhibit are on display at the Université de Moncton.

Without a system of dikes and aboiteaus it wouldn't be possible to farm the land of the Tantramar marsh. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P985\MS2)

"These water control systems contributed to the establishment of the first sustainable colony in Canada and more specifically in the Maritime Provinces," the plaque says.

"These aboiteaux and [dikes] are still in use today providing flood protection for modern-day infrastructure like private and public properties, roads, railway beds and utilities."