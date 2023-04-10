Unauthorized sandpiper statue in Dorchester ruffles feathers at council

A facelift for a beloved landmark in the small village of Dorchester has landed a local councillor in trouble.

Shep, a giant semipalmated sandpiper, is perched on the main road in the village that sits between Moncton and Sackville, not far from the Nova Scotia border.

And he's hard to miss.

At 2.4 metres tall and weighing about 135 kilograms, or 300 pounds, it's a big statue of a tiny shorebird, made out of steel, fibreglass and epoxy.

The original wooden statue of Shep had to be taken down three years ago because of rot. (Submitted by Kara Becker)

The original wooden statue had begun to rot and was taken down three years ago. A replacement was ordered and set up on April 8.

But now the councillor who was responsible for the new bird is facing sanctions because council said it was commissioned without approval from the municipality.

On Tuesday evening, at the end of a Municipality of Tantramar meeting, a list of code of conduct violations by Coun. Debbie Wiggins-Colwell was presented.

At the mayor's request, Coun. Allison Butcher read the list of violations aloud, which included respecting the decision-making process, adherence to policies, procedures, and bylaws, respectful interactions with councillors, staff and the public, improper use of influence and use of municipal assets and services.

WATCH | The moment a councillor is sanctioned for saving a well-known N.B. statue: You can't just wing it: replacement bird statue brings sanctions to town councillor Duration 1:45 Featured Video Tantramar councillor punished for having iconic Dorchester sandpiper restored without approval.

No further details about the violations were given. After reading out the list, Butcher said Wiggins-Colwell must attend training "to better understand her roles and responsibilities as an elected official."

Council said the violations were discovered after an outside investigation was ordered by the municipality into her actions. The statement at council said it retained a company called Montana Consulting to conduct that investigation.

Wiggins-Colwell did not respond to several requests for comment on Thursday.

But her business partner, Kara Becker, has spoke out. They run a gift shop in Dorchester.

"They dragged her through the mud for no reason. It's small town politics at it's finest," said Becker, who also served alongside Wiggins-Colwell as deputy mayor of Dorchester.

Becker said she believes Wiggins-Colwell acted in good faith, since Dorchester council had approved funding for a new statue before the amalgamation.

She added that Wiggins-Colwell had tried to get funding for the statue when the Tantramar council was first formed, but was unsuccessful.

"I'm sure they spent more on this investigation than that bird would have cost," Becker said.

Coun. Debbie Wiggins-Colwell was reprimanded by Tantramar council Tuesday evening for breaking seven points in the councillor code of conduct. (Municipality of Tantramar council livestream)

Tantramar Mayor Andrew Black would not comment on the issue, but said in an email that the independent report into Wiggins-Colwell was confidential and could not be shared. He also said that Tantramar was "still awaiting the invoice" for the cost of the investigation.

Neighbour made complaint

Next door to where the sandpiper sits is the former Dorchester jail, which has been converted into a museum and inn by owner Bill Steele.

Steele made a complaint against Wiggins-Colwell. He said he was all for the rotting statue being replaced, but it's how she went about it that bothers him.

"It's right outside my window, it's a great tourist draw. I was on them all the time, 'When are we getting the bird? When are we getting the bird?'" Steele said.

Bill Steele, owner of the old jail in Dorchester, made a complaint against Wiggins-Colwell. He says the commissioning of the new statue should have been put out for tender. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

He said he was told by a councillor on April 2 that the municipality had put forth a budget request to fix Shep, but nothing was happening.

That's why he was confused a week later, when he looked out his window only to see a new statue being erected.

"They said 'We got no money,' next thing you know the bird's being hoisted back up there off the back of some guy's pickup truck," Steele said.

When he started asking around, Steele said he discovered that Wiggins-Colwell was responsible for the bird's resurrection.

A screenshot from a video taken by Bill Steele on April 8 showing the new statue being installed. (Submitted by BIll Steele)

Steele said he was told the price for the replacement statue was $9,300. He said there should have been a tender go out for the commission of the new statue.

"That's a problem we can't have in municipal government, where you just kind of go and do your own thing, 'Hey, don't worry, I'll get it done.'" Steele said.

Now, Steele said he wants Wiggins-Colwell to resign.

Robin Hanson is the artist who got that commission. His studio is tucked back in the woods in French Lake, not far from Fredericton.

When reached Thursday, Hanson said Wiggins-Colwell commissioned the statue from him.

French Lake artist Robin Hanson created the replacement Shep, and said he was contacted about the project directly by Wiggins-Colwell and was paid directly by a donor. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He said several people with connections to Dorchester had stepped forward to offer financial help, and Hanson said he was paid directly by one of these donors for his work. He said the payment did not come from the Municipality of Tantramar.

"It was very generous, there were many offers," Hanson said.

But despite the controversy around the councillor who commissioned him, Hanson said he stands by her decision.

"To me, she is the hero of the town. She did nothing wrong," Hanson said.

"Without her, there would be no Shep."