You're not as tall as you think you are

Well, it turns out, you're actually a bit shorter than you thought you were.

No, you didn't shrink — at least we assume. It's just a mistake French scientists made 200 years ago, a mistake finally uncovered by researchers at the University of New Brunswick's geodesy research lab.

In 1791, the French Academy of Science set out to develop a new form of measurement, a metre.

They decided to base that measurement on something that really wouldn't change much, the size of the Earth.

"They decided to [define] one unit of metre as one ten-millionth of the Earth quadrants, which is from the pole to the equator," said Ismael Foroughi, one of the researchers who uncovered the error.

The problem was, the French scientists were wrong.

Foroughi said the scientists shouldn't be judged too harshly. We know much more about the size of the Earth now and our equipment is much more precise.

"They did the best that they could do back in the end of the 18th century," said Foroughi.

So how far off were the scientists? They were 0.2 millimetres short.

They were wrong, but in this case, it won't cause any major issues.

"It's a unit, so it doesn't matter if it's a little bit longer or shorter, it's just assigning a number to the length of something," said Foroughi.

But now that we do know how long a metre actually is, should we expect to see new metre sticks and revaluate how tall we really are? Probably not.

Changing units of measurements is no easy task.

"It's very complex work and I don't think, first of all, that they need to do that," said Foroughi.

"It's going to cost too much to change that."

