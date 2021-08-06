Soldier tells court martial he 'didn't feel safe' using gun after eating cupcake

It wasn't long after eating a cupcake that Sgt. William Vallerand knew he was high.

Looking around at his comrades who were having a tough time performing simple tasks, the soldier began to worry about the safety of using guns.

They were all involved in a live-fire training exercise and Vallerand went to his superior to voice his concerns and halt the exercise.

Testifying on the third day of the court martial of Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell, Vallerand said he believed the cupcakes were the culprit.

Cogswell, who grew up in Oromocto, is charged with eight counts of administering a noxious substance to eight soldiers at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown without their consent.

She is also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

I didn't feel safe using the gun. - Sgt. William Vallerand

The proceedings came to an abrupt halt on Friday afternoon, when defence counsel Ian Kasper told the judge that a "situation" had arisen.

He said he wanted a chance to talk to his client and senior counsel before deciding how to proceed.

The trial was adjourned for the day and is scheduled to resume on Saturday morning.

Disoriented, confused and paranoid

Over three days of testimony, eight soldiers have testified about eating the cupcakes on July 21, 2018. They said they soon began experiencing symptoms of fatigue, drunkenness, disorientation, confusion and paranoia — all while on a live-fire training exercise.

They said they weren't able to focus on their tasks, and many of them worried about the safety of handling guns and ammunition.

In her opening remarks, prosecutor Maj. Élisabeth Baby-Cormier said Cogswell "recklessly introduced risk in an already inherently risky activity."

On Day two of the court martial, Bombardier Lyann Lechman said she had made a conscious decision to never try cannabis.

So when she started to feel strange on July 21, 2018, she never considered that she was high.

An emotional Lechman testified that within a half-hour of eating the cupcake, she started to feel sluggish and nauseous, lost sense of time and wasn't able to perform tasks as usual. When she fell off an ammunition box, she was told to lie in the shade.

Another soldier testified on Thursday about being sober for eight years before eating a cupcake and knowing he was high.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell is accused of administering a noxious substance to eight soldiers at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown without their consent. (Submitted)

Testifying remotely by video on Friday, Vallerand said Cogswell said a couple of odd things to him when she offered him a cupcake. She said she hoped they didn't taste "weird" because she used coconut or avocado oil. She also said she hoped no one would have a reaction to them.

Vallerand said he assumed at the time that she was worried about a reaction to the oil she used.

Before long, he said he started to feel tired and sick to his stomach. He said he immediately suspected the cupcake because it was the only out-of-the-ordinary thing he had consumed. But he didn't initially think he had been drugged; he thought he had a reaction to one of the ingredients.

He and five other soldiers were tasked with moving a gun from one location to another that day. On the way to their destination, he said the driver also seemed tired and "he almost hit the gun in front of us."

Before long, they all began talking about how poorly they felt.

When they arrived at the new gun location, they started to set up the equipment, but Vallerand said they were all "struggling to do simple tasks."

He said he "didn't feel safe using the gun."

Vallerand testified he told everyone to stop because something wasn't right. He spoke to his superior officer and told him they weren't feeling well. He also said the cupcakes were the suspected culprit.

By that time, Vallerand said, he was certain what was going on.

"I knew I was high … because I had cannabis before."