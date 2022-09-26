Systemic racism report delayed 3 months

A report on systemic racism in New Brunswick has been delayed until the end of the year.

Manju Varma, who was appointed the commissioner on systemic racism a year ago, was expected to complete her report and submit recommendations to the government this month.

But she has been granted an extension until Dec. 31, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs announced on Monday.

In the government-issued news release, Varma said pandemic lockdowns earlier in her mandate made it more difficult to consult with stakeholders. She has been conducting public consultations with various groups representing people who are Indigenous, immigrants or people of colour.

"I have seen significant interest from a broad spectrum of the population here and it's important that those who want to participate have the opportunity to do so," she said in a statement.

In addition, there will be data available in October that she would like to include in her report, Varma said, without elaborating.

The commissioner's request is "reasonable," said Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn, "and in light of a handful of circumstances outside anyone's control, a short extension on her timeline will ensure a more comprehensive and inclusive report.

"We look forward to seeing the final report at the end the year."

Mid-term report was shelved

A mid-term report from Varma, which recommended the government launch an immediate public inquiry into systemic racism against Indigenous peoples in the justice and policing sectors, was shelved last spring following a meeting between the commissioner, Dunn and Premier Blaine Higgs.

A senior policy adviser in Varma's office promptly resigned, questioning the independence of the commissioner's office from the government.

Over the last two years, Higgs has declined to call a public inquiry, saying there are recommendations from other reviews and national inquiries that could be implemented.

Varma's mid-term report said the commissioner examined recommendations from a number of previous reports and national inquiries, including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the provincial government's implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and the National Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls, among others. With that information, Varma's mid-term report still recommended an immediate public inquiry.

"This has been an incredibly challenging journey, especially for those who have entrusted me with their experiences of racism in New Brunswick," Varma said in a statement Monday.