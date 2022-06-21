Systemic racism report calls for N.B. task force, not the inquiry sought by First Nations

The province's commissioner of systemic racism is calling for "a task force focused on dismantling systemic racism in New Brunswick policing" and more education for senior government officials and politicians "on the meaning of systemic racism."

But Commissioner Manju Varma's report stops short of recommending the province call a public inquiry into systemic racism against Indigenous peoples, something Indigenous leaders have been calling on the province to do for several years.

Varma released her final report Friday afternoon after more than a year of studying systemic racism in the province and conducting interviews with organizations and individuals. Her report makes 86 recommendations in total.

She said the co-chairs of the task force should come from the Indigenous and Black communities, "as the communities most impacted by racism in the justice and public safety systems," and from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"This recommendation also acknowledges past efforts by Indigenous and Black communities for police and justice changes."

It's a significant change from a mid-term report Varma wrote this past spring, which endorsed the idea of a public inquiry. A copy of that report recommended the province "launch, without delay, an Indigenous-led, co-managed public inquiry into systemic racism against Indigenous peoples in New Brunswick's criminal justice and policing sectors."

"The overarching conclusion is that the relationship between Indigenous peoples and New Brunswick's justice system is broken," Varma's mid-term report says.

"Indigenous peoples not only mistrust the criminal justice system, they fear it and its agents. The communities and individuals we have heard from note that they are scared that if something happens to them, 'it won't matter because it hasn't.'"

The mid-term report was supposed to be released publicly, but those plans changed after an April 13 meeting with Premier Blaine Higgs and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn. Varma's mid-term report was never publicly released, and she released a mid-term statement instead.

Varma said the mid-term report was meant to be a draft that only begins to reflect some meetings she's had with organizations and individuals.

Higgs, who has steadfastly rejected the idea of a public inquiry, has said he didn't interfere with the commissioner's work, while Varma has said no one from the government asked her to change or shelve anything.

But chiefs from nine Mi'kmaw communities say the commissioner told them the government wasn't prepared to accept her call for an Indigenous-led public inquiry because there wasn't enough data to support it.

'The commissioner relinquished her independence'

Those chiefs withdrew from the commissioner's process in June, alleging political interference.

They joined the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation, who declined to participate in the systemic racism commissioner's work and described it as an "ill-equipped and ineffective alternative to an inquiry."

Chief Allan Polchies Jr. of Sitansisk (St. Mary's First Nation) says the commissioner relinquished her independence. (Jonathan Collicott/CBC)

"Instead of helping Indigenous people challenge powerful institutions built on systemic racism, the Commissioner relinquished her independence to the government in favour of accepting awards, performative flag raising, and standing up for a government that has repeatedly proven itself unwilling to change," Chief Allan Polchies Jr. of Sitansisk (St. Mary's First Nation) said in a statement released earlier this week, before the report was released to the public.

In spring 2020, a man was found not guilty of failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused the death of Brady Francis, a 22-year-old Elsipogtog First Nation man. That verdict, and the Crown's decision not to appeal it, prompted rallies at the legislature.

A couple of months later, the police shooting deaths of Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, and Rodney Levi, a 48-year-old man from Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, sparked calls for a public inquiry.

Several First Nation chiefs walked out on a meeting with Higgs in June 2020, after he refused to agree to a public inquiry. Higgs said it was a federal issue.

In December 2020, Mi'kmaw and Wolastoqiyik chiefs called for the resignation of Dunn, who amended a house motion in the legislature to remove reference to a call for a public inquiry.

A few months later, the government announced it would appoint a commissioner of systemic racism, later announced as Varma.

But her appointment hasn't stopped calls for an Indigenous-led public inquiry. Despite those calls, the government has never endorsed the idea, and the premier has argued recommendations from other reviews and inquiries could be implemented.

Varms wants land acknowledgement directive rescinded

Varma's report also calls on the government to rescind a directive that told government employees to stop making Indigenous land title acknowledgements.

"To refuse to acknowledge the land on which we stand as unceded is unjust," Varma's report says.

"Furthermore, to send such a directive, via email, to all employees, including Indigenous employees, without any regard to their response, mental health impact or previous trauma was also unjust and spoke to the systemically racist assumption that all of us experience history in the same way."

Her report also suggests a mandate to collect "race-based data in health care" and to create a permanent body and lead person to focus on dismantling systemic racism. Varma, whose contract is set to end on Dec. 31, recommends that person be at a commissioner or deputy minister level.

That person can "advise the province on how to eliminate racism from government policy making and programs" and provide training for the government, among other roles, the report suggests.

Varma notes in her report that she met with "numerous departments and civil servants," many of whom were passionate about fighting discrimination. But her report says she has a concern about government leadership's understanding of systemic racism.

"The overall environment of leadership did not present systemic racism as a priority," she wrote.

"For example, my mandate highlighted portfolios belonging to six ministers. While four met with us within two months, two postponed meetings until nearly five months into a one-year mandate. Of all our MLAs, only one reached out to [the commissioner] to discuss the mandate and offer assistance."