New Brunswickers lose dozens of loved ones in Syria, Turkey earthquake

Ahmed Hallak was shaken out of his bed by the earthquake.

He ran out of his apartment building in his sleeping clothes. He felt the earth move under him like it was water, and saw two buildings collapse.

"It was 4:15 a.m., exactly," he said in Arabic, speaking from his car in Kayseri, central Turkey.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude quake destroyed buildings and infrastructure across hundreds of kilometres. The majority of the destruction is in Turkey and Syria, where the death toll is continually rising, and surpassed 11,000 Wednesday morning.

Hallak is a tailor in Fredericton, and was on a work trip in Turkey when the earthquake hit. Speaking to Information Morning Fredericton Tuesday, he said his mother, brother, sister, 10 nieces and nephews, and himself are all without a home. His building did not collapse, but the government is warning against going back into buildings before they're declared safe.

A street in Kayseri, Turkey, after Monday's earthquake. (Submitted by Ahmed Hallak)

It's cold, he said. They're running the car for heat, but gas won't last forever. He said the Turkish and Syrian people are in need of basic necessities like water, food, and warm blankets.

"Gas prices are sky high," he said in Arabic, and five liters will give you just six or seven hours of warmth.

His plan was to fly back to Fredericton on Saturday, but he may stay in Turkey if it's not safe.

Ahmed Hallak owns a tailoring business called Ahmed Designs in Fredericton. He was visiting family and on business in Kayseri, Turkey, when the earthquake hit. (Submitted by Ahmed Hallak)

He said he's also trying to help families in distress on the ground. He's calling on Canadians to help, too.

"As a Canadian, I need help from my fellow Canadians in order to help with a wider range of winter clothes and shoes for those who live in the parks. I hope for your humanitarian assistance as soon as possible," he wrote via WhatsApp.

"You cannot imagine the magnitude of the human catastrophe that I see with my own eyes."

Ahmed Hallak was visiting family and on business in Kayseri, Turkey, when the earthquake hit. This is a photo he took in Kayseri. (Submitted by Ahmed Hallak)

On Tuesday, International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said the federal government will provide an initial $10 million in aid to Turkey and Syria.

Sajjan said it first has to receive an assessment from United Nations disaster response teams in the region, and he did not say how long the assessment will take.

45 people lost, family living in woods under plastic tent

Sulaiman Ankir of Fredericton now has 45 fewer friends and family members after the earthquake.

Ankir is from Idlib province in northern Syria. He fled Syria in 2012 to Turkey, and lived in the city of Marash for seven years before coming to Canada.

Marash and Idlib were two of the hardest hit regions. Ankir said many of his neighbours on both sides of the border have died. He lost his best friends, his wife lost her sister, and some of his friends lost their children.

"A lot of people, they [were] asleep," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

He said he has heard news that his mother, father and sister, who are all in Idlib, are still alive. He said they are living in the woods together under a plastic tent, using a small stove for heat and cooking as the temperatures dip to around –6 C overnight.

WATCH | Fredericton's Sulaiman Ankir grieves over loss of family, friends in Turkey: Fredericton families with ties to Turkey impacted by devastating earthquake Duration 1:50 Sulaiman Ankir has ties to 45 people who died in this week's earthquake, including family members.

They lived in a one-storey home they built five years ago, because their first house was destroyed in the civil war. He's not sure what the state of the house is, he said.

He said he's been trying to bring his mother and father to Canada for three years, and is still working towards that.

Infrastructure in the area has been destroyed, and communication is difficult. Now he's sitting in his home and looking at his cell phone.

"I'm waiting," he said.

He also has no travel documents, since he was a refugee and is still going through the citizenship process, so he can't travel there to help even though he wants to.

"I can't do anything for my friend, my brother, my dad, my mom."

'They lost everything'

Saint Johner Reham Abazid said her family was in Turkey when the earthquake hit.

"It was crazy to see the picture, you can't imagine … you have to think about hundreds of people you know there," she told Information Morning Saint John.

She said the worst part is that communication was cut off, and news was sparse. Around 7 a.m., she got the first calls from her family in Syria, who had somehow connected with relatives in Turkey.

"What I know is everyone was sleeping, they feel safe, and the earthquake starts, and people living in level 15 or 14 … they can't go down as fast as level one," she said.

She said a family of 14 that she's related to all died in the earthquake.

"It's hard for you when you're a refugee and you're trying to find a safe place to live with your kids," she said.

Abazid said she's heard from people asking what they can do, but she doesn't have an immediate answer.

She said there's not much hope right now.

"The only wish they wish to do is to come back to their home but that's impossible, because they lost everything. And some of them if they get back, they will die," she said. "The only hope is what happened to me, when I received the call to come to Canada."