Orchestra and inmates collaborate for Saint John show

An artistic project that began behind the fortified walls of the provincial women's jail in Miramichi will come out of the shadows and into the spotlight Sunday at Saint John's Imperial Theatre.

Members of Symphony New Brunswick, the Saint John String Quartet, Jessica Rhaye, Moon Joyce, Rachel Grant, and Maggie Paul are scheduled to perform 11 songs written by inmates of the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in a show starting at 7:30 p.m.

"This project is about giving a voice to voices that are not heard in our society," said Andrew Reed Miller, one of eight core members of the symphony and its principal bass player.

The songs were created from workshops put on last year by the Elizabeth Fry Society, with support from the National Arts Centre.

"When people started to share their stories, I saw bodies relaxing, a lot more laughter, just kind of breaking the isolation," said Joyce, who was one of the facilitators and co-wrote the music.

Some of the songs are based on journal entries and poems the prisoners wrote, said Joyce. Other lyrics were written collectively by the women during workshop sessions.

Moon Joyce, Rachel Grant and members of Symphony New Brunswick performing "One Sweet Day," one of 11 songs written by inmates of the New Brunswick Women’s Correctional Centre being featured in a show Sunday at the Imperial Theatre. 4:38

The words reveal aspirations, regrets and a wide range of emotion.

"Really, our common humanity is what's at the centre of it all," Joyce said.

Many of the women at the prison are mothers, grandmothers or aunts, she said, and family is very important to them.

A common theme they wrote about was the pain of separation and having the lives of their loved ones going on without them.

"You're stuck in a spot and in a chunk of time while the world goes on outside," said Joyce.

But the tone of the show is not all sadness, said Reed Miller, who was struck by the amount of laughter he heard on the day he went to the prison with Joyce, Grant and fellow symphony members Joel Cormier and Christie Goodwin to perform the songs.

Core members of Symphony New Brunswick will accompany several singers and songwriters for the "Singing My Way Home" show, featuring songs written by inmates at the provincial women's jail. (Submitted by Andrew Reed Miller)

"This is kind of an unprecedented project," he said.

"There's hundreds and thousands of songs around and we hear them all the time, you know, just going into a shop, or you flip on the car radio and there's all these voices that we hear. But there's not the real kind of message like what these songs are giving."

"One Sweet Day," for example, is about a woman reflecting on her desire and her will to change and to make a better life for herself and her children.

Reed Miller said the orchestra's aim is to "put a nice frame on the picture, so to speak."

"I really try and keep things pretty minimal when the actual lyrics are happening."

Reed Miller and Joyce both said it was a privilege to take part in the project.

Joyce said she found it a humbling experience.

"You just can't help but start to see … but for the grace of God go I," she said.

"I hope that people that come to the concert - and I'm pretty confident they will ... be able to see something of themselves or hear something of themselves in this poetry and in the music."