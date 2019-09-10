Son seeks estate payout as Dieppe double-homicide case remains unsolved

The son of a Dieppe couple whose 2019 deaths remain unsolved is going to court seeking his share of his parents' estate.

The bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and his wife, Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found inside the house they owned for decades on Sept. 7, 2019. Police have called their deaths homicides and not random.

Sylvio Saulnier says his brother Luc Saulnier, the executor of their parents' estate, had the probate files sealed and the distribution of the estate put on hold pending the conclusion of the police investigation.

"To date, no arrests have been made, the police have not named any suspects and no report has been made public," says the statement of claim filed May 20, which describes the couple's deaths as murders.

It says Luc and Sylvio are the only two beneficiaries of the estate.

The document asks the court to allow Sylvio Saulnier access to the sealed probate files, normally public documents, and to release the amount owed to him from the estate.

Sylvio Sauliner, one of the sons of Bernard Saulnier and Rose-Marie Saulnier, leaves the Moncton courthouse in early 2020 after the estate files were sealed. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Luc Saulnier has not formally responded to the request in court. Catherine Hirbour, a lawyer who previously represented Luc Saulnier, declined to comment.

Little information has been released about the homicides, and it remains unclear if police have suspects or a motive.

A New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson said last week that no arrests have been made.

"We continue to investigate that case," Cpl. Hans Ouellette said. "It's still an active investigation. We've provided all of the details we can publicly at this time."

The court paperwork was filed by Amherst, N.S., lawyer James Goodwin. Goodwin said in a statement it was filed to preserve his client's rights and that his client would comment after the estate matter is resolved.

Sylvio Saulnier was charged in February with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking as well as conspiring with several other people to commit an indictable offence. The alleged offences occurred between July 4, 2019, and Sept. 1, 2019.

No trial dates have been set for the charges.

Sylvio Saulnier owned a duplex on Dominion Street that was raided by RCMP on Aug. 28, 2019, as part of an alleged drug-trafficking operation. The charges allege he possessed methamphetamine and cocaine on Aug. 28, 2019, the day of the RCMP searches.

His parents were found dead 10 days later. Police have not said if the two events are connected.

"That would all be part of that ongoing investigation and details I would not be able to discuss to protect the integrity of the investigation," Ouellette said last week.

In December 2019, lawyers representing Luc Saulnier applied to have the probate files, normally public records, sealed to prevent anyone from accessing them.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette wrote in a decision that Luc Saulnier wanted the files sealed as the "absence of more information about the motive and identity of the murderer(s), the risk to the survivors cannot accurately be estimated."

Ouellette said the sealing of the records would protect the family.

"Considering who could benefit from the estate, the circumstances of the deceased, the ongoing criminal investigation, the absence of information about the motives and identities of the murderer or murderers, publication of information could put both the beneficiaries and their family at significant risk of harm of their lives by unsavoury members of the public who could become aware of such inheritance," Ouellette said in the January 2020 decision.