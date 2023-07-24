2 swimming spots reopen, high E. coli levels keep several others closed

Two of the province's swimming spots closed last week because ofcfr high E. coli levels have reopened, but several others remain closed.

Saint John's Lily Lake and Little River Reservoir have reopened for swimming, the city announced Monday, while Fisher Lake remains closed based on additional tests conducted by Public Health late last week.

The city announced all three spots were closed last Wednesday after tests showed "a high sample of E. coli bacteria."

Possible health risks of swimming in water with a high E. coli count could include gastrointestinal upset, skin irritation or infection, and upper respiratory illness.

Possible sources of E. coli can include surface water runoff from agriculture and urban areas, sewage system overflows, birds, wild and domesticated animals, and fecal shedding from swimmers themselves, the Department of Health has said.

Fisher Lake will remain closed until deemed safe by health officials, the city said. Warning signs remain in place to advise the public and ensure the safety of visitors, it said.

Oak Bay Provincial Park in southwestern New Brunswick and Campers' Beach at Mactaquac Provincial Park, near Fredericton, also remain closed for swimming because of elevated E. coli test results, according to the Department of Health's website.

Oak Bay has been closed since last Thursday, while Camper's Beach has been closed since July 14.

The Town of Quispamsis has not provided any update about the no-swimming advisories issued for Gondola Point Beach and Ritchie Lake last Thursday.

At that time, the town posted on social media that people and pets should stay away from the water until further notice after routine samples from the Department of Health revealed elevated E. coli levels.