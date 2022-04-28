Watch New Brunswick deer herd go for a swim

At first, Kelly Caissie thought they were funny looking birds.

She was on her way to work in Lakeville Corner, east of Fredericton, when she saw 11 deer swimming near the road.

She pulled over to grab a quick video of the animals, trying not to get run over, and managed to record some of the deer climbing out of the water and onto the road.

"You just see their ears sticking out, and a couple of them are just flying, like swimming. I was like wow, I've never seen that before," she said.

Kelly Caissie was on her way to work in Lakeville Corner when she spotted 11 deer taking a swim. (Submitted/Kelly Caissie)

Caissie posted the videos on Facebook, where they were soon shared more than 200 times. Some people felt sorry for the deer, she said, while others said they were excellent swimmers.

Her own theory is the deer were searching for higher ground, since it was flooding season, and they needed dry land for grazing.

Pam Novak, wildlife care director at the Atlantic Wildlife Institute, said Caissie's theory is a possible explanation. The deer could also have been spooked from by a predator or searching for food.

Deer are good swimmers, she said.

"If people haven't seen it before it might seem uncommon," she said.

Where Caissie lives, there's plenty of wildlife. She's seen eagles, ducks, hawks, and beavers.

But she's never seen a deer swim, let alone so many of them.

"I don't think I'll ever see that again, personally," she said.