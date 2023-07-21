High E. coli levels force closure of 3 more N.B. swimming spots

A sign posted at Ritchie Lake, tweeted by the Town of Quispamsis, warns that the area is not safe for swimming. Gondola Point Beach, also in Quispamsis, is closed as well until further notice. (Town of Quispamsis/Twitter)

Three more spots in southern New Brunswick are closed for swimming from high E. coli levels with hot temperatures on the way.

Possible health risks of swimming in water with a high E. coli count could include gastrointestinal upset, skin irritation or infection, and upper respiratory illness.

According to a tweet from the Town of Quispamsis Thursday, routine samples from the Department of Health revealed elevated E. coli levels for Gondola Point Beach and Ritchie Lake. The post advises people and their pets to stay away from the water until further notice.

Oak Bay Provincial Park is also closed for swimming as of Thursday after an elevated E. coli sample was collected on Wednesday, according to the province's website.

This comes only a day after the City of Saint John announced the closure of Lily Lake, Fisher Lake and Little River Reservoir for swimming.

Campers' Beach at Mactaquac Provincial Park, west of Fredericton, is also still closed after a sample collected Monday showed high E. coli levels.