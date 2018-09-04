Foundation brings allergy awareness program to schools

A foundation in Rothesay, N.B., is hoping to save lives by making students and staff at schools more aware of the dangers of allergies.

The Sweet Caroline Foundation and the Anglophone South School District (ASD-S) are piloting an allergy awareness program set to roll out this month.

The Sweet Caroline Foundation supports awareness and education surrounding anaphylaxis. It was started in memory of Caroline Lorette, who died at the age of 14 after having an allergic reaction to dairy.

The allergy awareness program the foundation is taking to schools in September and October includes a video component about Caroline's story and EpiPen training.

Zoe Watson, a director on the Sweet Caroline Foundation's board and the superintendent of ASD-S, said she's seen more students and staff suffering with allergies over the years.

Watson said conversations with Caroline's mother after the teenager's death made her feel, as superintendant, that more could be done to educate people about the dangers of allergies.

"We are seeing more and more students and sometimes situations where students are not taking allergies as seriously and the safety of all students is paramount to us," Watson said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

Spreading awareness

Along with partnering with ASD-S, the foundation also worked with Food Allergy Canada to design the program. It's 30 to 40 minutes long and includes an 11-minute long video.

Jonathan Barry, chair of the Sweet Caroline Foundation, said the video emphasizes the severity of food allergies, teaches kids to recognize the symptoms of an allergic reaction, provides EpiPen training and discusses "allergy bullying."

Barry said they'd like to take the allergy awareness project beyond ASD-S and to the rest of Canada. He said they plan to measure how successful the program is and then Food Allergy Canada will use that to inform a national launch.

Beyond theory, Watson said the program - which can be presented in an assembly led by a teacher, administrator or member of the foundation - includes some hands-on training in the use of life-saving EpiPens.

She said the foundation has a kit filled with EpiPen Trainers that schools can sign out, so students can learn how to properly use an EpiPen in case of an emergency.

"The assembly would end with all students having the opportunity to actually hold one and be instructed in how to use it," Watson said.

Watson said parents are welcome to attend the assemblies too.

"It is a new beginning, a new school year and we feel that the timing is right for this project."