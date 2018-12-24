70-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV

A 70-year-old pedestrian is dead after being struck by an SUV in a crosswalk in Moncton last week.

RCMP said the man died from his injuries in hospital on Saturday. The man lived in Moncton, but no other information about him was released.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Beechwood Avenue and McLaughlin Road intersection.

RCMP said the senior was crossing the crosswalk by himself when he was struck.

The man driving the SUV was in his late 20s or early 30s, RCMP said earlier.

In a statement, police said the incident is under investigation.