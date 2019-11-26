Rural communities will pay up to $470K for Saint John recreational facilities next year

Ten local service districts, one town and one village within 50 kilometres of Saint John will be chipping in up to $470,000 to pay the operating costs of five regional facilities located in the city next year, the province has confirmed.

Currently Saint John, Rothesay, Quispamsis and Grand Bay-Westifield share the $3.4 million annual costs of five facilities located in Saint John, including the Imperial Theatre, TD Station, the Canada Games Aquatic Centre, Saint John Arts Centre and the Trade and Convention Centre.

But next year, the Town of Hampton, the Village of St. Martins and 10 local service districts in Kings, Queens and St. John counties will have to contribute as well.

It's part of the provincial government's Sustaining Saint John, A Three-Part Action Plan.

Environment and Local Government Minister Jeff Carr declined Monday to divulge exactly how much each community will pay. They'll learn how much it will cost them during a meeting Tuesday, he said.

But based on the extra $470,000 Carr indicated the communities would have to pay toward the facilities, the residents could be looking at an expense equivalent to about 2.4 cents for every $100 in assessed value on their tax rates.

The owner of a $100,000 house in any of the communities could be responsible for about $24 of the new expense.

The amount will increase the following year by roughly one-third to cover the capital costs of the facilities.

Tax rates in the 12 communities currently range from a low of 35 cents per $100 of assessed value in Musquash to $1.28 in Hampton.

The 12 communities have a combined tax base of just under $2 billion and if each contributes according to their own share of that tax base, the amounts they would owe range from $125,000 from the Musquash local service district to just $4,200 from the tiny district of Fairfield.

Musquash has the largest tax base in the group because it is home to the Point Lepreau nuclear generating station. Lepreau pays 80 per cent of the taxes in the community and would likely be responsible for $100,000 of the new facility fee on its own.

Hampton is the largest community involved and will owe something in the range of $87,000.

The Canada Games Aquatic Centre, built in 1985, will now receive funding from 12 more communities. (CBC)

For more than 20 years, the Greater Saint John Regional Facilities Commission Act has required the local governments of Saint John, Grand Bay-Westfield, Quispamsis, and Rothesay to share the net operating costs of the five facilities.

But the City of Saint John alone has been responsible for the capital costs.

Earlier this month, the province introduced amendments to the act to require all communities in Greater Saint John to contribute to the operating and capital costs of the facilities.

A regional task force composed of mayors and the heads of local service districts has also been meeting to find ways to assist the cash-strapped city, other than through the regional facilities.

Carr admits those discussions "haven't been all that positive," but the project "has to be bigger than any one person or any one group in the room."

Will serve as pilot for province

The province has brought in facilitators to help, he told reporters during a technical briefing on the plan, held at the C.E. Nick Nicolle Community Centre.

"It really takes time to bring communities together," said Carr. "They haven't all been friends, some of them have been foes and been at odds over time. But they'll get there, I have confidence that they will.

"They have no choice. They have to make it work. It has to work."

The Saint John model will serve as a pilot, which will eventually be rolled out elsewhere in the province, he said.

The changes to the legislation were promised in the throne speech and had previously been agreed to in the Sustaining Saint John plan, introduced by the province in July and ratified by the city in September.

Saint John has been facing a financial crisis following years of nearly flat growth in property assessments.

A three-year, $22-million special assistance package extended by the Gallant Liberal government expires at the end of 2020.

The city is forecasting a deficit of $11 million in 2021.

The 10 local service districts that will be financial contributors include Fairfield and the parishes of Greenwich, Kingston, Musquash, Rothesay, Simonds, Westfield, Saint Martins, Petersville and Hampton.