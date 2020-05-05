Council: Saint John Energy not for sale

Saint John councillors have put the brakes on any plan to sell Saint John Energy.

The sale of the municipally owned utility was being considered as an option for the cash-strapped city and could have generated a dividend of between $4 million and $7 million per year.

But it would also have seen residential electricity costs increase 10 per cent after three years to match those of NB Power.

On the other hand councillors did approve a long list of measures to reduce operational costs and increase fees to deal with estimated $10 million deficits projected in 2021 and 2022.

The plan will see fewer firefighters, police, bus drivers, and other city workers, along with reduced services and the closure of an ice rink.

"Let there be no doubt there will be significant workforce reduction," said city manager John Collin.

The plan will also see the Saint John Transit Commission disbanded and control over the bus system moved back to city hall. The transit budget is to be reduced by $750,000.

Workforce costs are to be reduced $1.1 million at the police department and $1.3 million at the fire department.

Low tax growth

The city has struggled for several years with limited or near zero tax-assessment growth while costs in many areas, chiefly labour, have increased.

Saint John city manager, John Collin: 'There will be significant workforce reduction.' (Connell Smith, CBC)

Councillors also turned their backs on a proposal that would have seen the municipality set up a permit system for heavy trucks that would have created an additional $1.1 million in annual revenue. They elected instead to find that money on the cost side through job cuts, bringing total payroll cuts up to $6 million by the end of this year.

The truck permit plan was opposed by most of the city's heavy industries, the Chamber of Commerce and by the Canadian Manufacturers Association and had very little support among councillors.

"The business people of this city have made it very clear to me they're not teaming up with us until we cut our own staff, if that's what it takes, but we have to cut what's inside of our own city [government]," said Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary, who authored the motion to take the heavy truck permit plan off the list of recommendations to raise new revenue.

But even larger, long term reforms aimed at putting the city on track for growth are viewed as dependant on the introduction of major changes by the provincial government.

The first would have seen the province's share of the property tax on Saint John heavy industries — about $8 million annually — turned over to the city until promised property tax reforms of some sort are introduced in 2022.

The other would have seen legislation to force the city's neighbours to contribute considerably more money to offset the costs Saint John incurs as a regional hub.

[IMAGE

]In an email to city council Monday, Local Government Minister Jeff Carr put a damper on both requests, suggesting the city has not yet done enough to rein in its own costs.

"While the province is committed to maintaining our track record of support for the City, it strongly encourages the City of Saint John to take the required steps to demonstrate it is prepared to address the foundational constraints that are holding it back from building a financially sustainable future," wrote Carr.

The minister said he would not reconvene a regional management task force that had been looking into cost-sharing between the city and its neighbours until Saint John "has demonstrated substantial and measurable progress" on sustainability.