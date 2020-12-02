Sussex-area woman trapped after driveway washed out in flood

A Sussex-area woman is pleading for help after high waters washed away her bridge, trapping her in her home.

Mary Ann Coleman lives on Creek Road in Waterford, about 90 kilometres east of Saint John. She's trapped in her house after her driveway, linking her property with the main road, was "washed out" by the heavy rains overnight Tuesday.

At around midnight Tuesday, the culvert a few metres from her house was dammed by fallen trees and debris, causing the area to flood and her bridge to float away, she said.

"The water levels were higher than I've seen. I moved here 40 years ago," Coleman said from her house. "I'm in complete, complete, desperate situation here today. I'm stranded."

Part of her driveway was made from the metal frame of a pulp truck and anchored with concrete abutments. It created a 20-foot bridge over Trout Creek.

Mary Ann Coleman, left, attempting to speak to family across the creek. She says it's difficult to hear people from across the rushing water. (Submitted by Jessica Coleman)

Speaking to CBC on Wednesday afternoon, 63-year-old Coleman said she's only had two hours of sleep. She said the creek between her house and the road is about a metre deep, it's rushing quickly and is 20 feet wide.

"I have no way out of here."

At least 21 homes in the Sussex area were evacuated by Tuesday afternoon because of the flooding caused by heavy rain overnight.

Coleman said she called the Department of Transportation, who told her to call the Emergency Measures Organization, but EMO told her to call 911. She called 911, who directed her back to EMO. She said she doesn't know what to do next.

"Like anybody, you can have an emergency. You can need help. You don't ever know," she said.

A photo taken from Mary Ann Coleman's property. The bridge between her house and Creek Road was washed away after heavy rains, trapping her. (Submitted by Mary Ann Coleman)

She said luckily she grows some crops in her garden so she's good on the food front for now.

Coleman said she believes the flooding was caused by a new culvert built by the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which was previously too big to be blocked by debris. It was rebuilt in 2019, she said.

Coleman said she wants the department to "take responsibility."

EMO said it needs more time to provide a comment, and Department of Transportation spokesperson Mélanie Sivret said the department "recently became aware of this incident," and is looking into it.

Mary Ann Coleman says debris and trees blocked the culvert, flooding the creek between her home and main road. (Submitted by Dianne McFarlane)

Coleman's daughter, Jennifer Coleman, said she's worried about her mother.

"She has no access to anything. And there's no way to access her, the river is still way too high and it's been a hard day," Jennifer Coleman said Wednesday.

She said what's making it more difficult is trying to get answers and figuring out what can be done for her mother. She said she'd like to see a temporary walking structure put in place and a permanent fix after.