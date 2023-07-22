Some areas of Sussex under boil water advisory
Some areas of Sussex are under a boil water advisory after coliform bacteria was detected in the town's distribution system.
Residents advised to boil water for 1 minute before consuming
The advisory affects Ward 2, the former village of Sussex Corner.
Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before consuming.
This includes drinking, brushing teeth, washing food and feeding pets.
Washing hands and bathing can be done without boiling water first, as long as the water isn't consumed.