1 person injured in firearms incident in Sussex

RCMP have arrested an individual in connection with a firearms incident that left one person injured and prompted an Alert Ready message early Saturday in Sussex, N.B.

The message warning residents to lock doors and remain inside was sent out around 1:53 a.m. after a report of shots being fired near a business on Main Street.

Police apprehended a suspect without further incident shortly after the alert was issued.

One individual sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have not released any information about the suspect or the victim, but the alert stated they were searching for a male, approximately 19 years old.

An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News that no further information about the incident will be released this weekend.

The alert was cancelled around 3 a.m. The suspect remains in custody.