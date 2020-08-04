Sussex scout leader keeping children engaged in their backyards

A scout leader in the Sussex area has been making online videos for his scout group of five to seven year olds since schools shut-down in March and now they're getting attention worldwide.

Mike Elliott, also known as scout leader Rusty, said he never expected the videos to be seen by anyone other than his small group of scouts.

"The reaction was incredible, it was much better than I thought it was going to be," Elliott told Information Morning Moncton.

People across Canada have been enjoying his videos and they've even been viewed as far away as Great Britain.

"I've got folks from all around watching it and teachers contacting me to ask me to use the videos for their online learning. It just blew me away."

The videos focus on things that children are likely to find in their backyards. The first video Elliott created was about the black-capped chickadee.

He's featured a variety of birds and bugs such as seagulls, moths and eagles.

Elliott said he thinks it's important to teach children about what they can find right in their backyards.

The first video Mike Elliott made was about the black-capped chickadee. (Nature with Rusty/Facebook)

"It gives them a sense of pride that they know something that their friends might not and they continue to teach their friends and their peers."

Now that Elliott is back to work at the Fundy National Park Golf Course the videos are more spontaneous.

"They've been mostly more, 'oh I see a bird, I'm going to pull out my cell phone and make a quick little video and spew out random facts'."

Elliott's most popular video is a song all about New Brunswick ducks sung to the tune of Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire. The video has over 3,000 views.

"That video prompted Premier Blaine Higgs to send me a letter and congratulate me on the work I've done for the kids in the area. [The video] pretty much put everything over the top."

Elliot said he can't wait to get back with his group and other scout leaders.

"I love sharing the beauty of the outdoors and especially during these unprecedented tough times that we're all going through. I think we could all use a little pick me up and a little grounding in reality."