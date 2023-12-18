Watchdog investigates whether Sussex Mountie took, shared intimate images of man in cells

The province's police watchdog is investigating whether an on-duty Sussex RCMP officer took or shared intimate photographs or video of a man in custody without his knowledge.

Sussex RCMP contacted the Serious Incident Response Team, known as SIRT, on Jan. 29, after the alleged incident came to their attention during an internal code-of-conduct investigation, interim director Erin Nauss said Tuesday.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Sussex RCMP cells in April 2023.

"This nature of alleged offence is quite serious, and so we've taken it on as a matter of public interest to be investigated," and to determine whether criminal charges should be laid, said Nauss.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of a public interest to be investigated that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

Erin Nauss, interim director of SIRT, which is based in Nova Scotia, said the investigation is only in its preliminary stages, so she couldn't provide much information. (Submitted by Erin Nauss)

No information about the officer has been disclosed, including whether he remains on active duty pending the investigation, or how long he's been a member of the RCMP.

Nauss could not comment on the nature of the internal RCMP code-of-conduct investigation that brought the alleged incident to light, or what prompted it.

She declined to reveal any details about the alleged victim, such as his age, or why he was in custody.

'High moral and professional standard' for Mounties

New Brunswick RCMP is supporting the SIRT investigation "in order to ensure full accountability and transparency" to the public, said spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette.

"RCMP members are expected to hold themselves to a high moral and professional standard," he said in an emailed statement. "We understand and respect the impact it can have on public trust when there is any allegation that a member has not met the standard that our communities deserve."

Ouellette declined further comment, citing the investigation.

Length of investigation 'fact-dependent'

Nauss could not say how long the investigation will take.

"It really is very fact-dependent … and the various steps that are required, depending on what comes up in the course of the investigation," she said.

"We do make every effort we can to conclude matters expeditiously, but making sure that they're investigated thoroughly and impartially."

The amount of time that has lapsed between an alleged incident and the launch of an investigation "can present a challenge in some circumstances," she acknowledged.

SIRT has seven other open investigations involving New Brunswick officers, said Nauss.

Once the Sussex investigation is complete, Nauss has up to three months to decide if charges should be laid and to issue a public report.