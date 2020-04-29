Ralph Carr, Sussex's longest serving mayor, knew when to crack a good joke.

"He'd make a funny quip that would just cause everyone to laugh and regain their perspective," said Marc Thorne, the current mayor of the Kings County town.

Carr died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Monday. He was 75.

He became a councillor in 1988 before serving as mayor from 2001 to 2012. He continued to serve as deputy mayor until his declining health forced him to retire two years ago.

Thorne, who served as deputy mayor with Carr before taking over as mayor, said he'll always remember the way his friend handled the 2001 bus crash in Sussex.

Bringing people together in tragedy

Four students on their way from Newton, Mass., to Nova Scotia were killed when a bus they were in overturned on the Trans-Canada Highway. About 30 others suffered minor injuries.

Carr had just been elected mayor when the crash happened.

Sussex developed a strong connection with Newton after the crash, Thorne said.

The relationship between the two small communities became so strong that Carr decided to give Newton a monument.

"In a time of tragedy, a man of Ralph's character really shone through," Thorne said in an interview on Information Morning Saint John.

He met Carr in 1997, when they started serving on council together. Thorne always admired Carr's leadership, empathy and compassion.

"Any time we dealt with any issue on council, his first thoughts would be how any decision we made would impact not only the community, but individuals as well," Thorne said.

A heart for Sussex

In his obituary, Carr is described as a "hardworking, passionate, kind-hearted and wonderful man."

"He had a way about him that could calm a person or smooth a situation in a matter of moments," the obituary said.

Although Carr was born in Saint John, he frequently talked about his love for Sussex.

Carr was a member of the Knights of Columbus, chair of the Kiwanis Nursing Home, board member for the Fundy Trail, a volunteer for the Canadian Blood Services and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne, met Carr in 1997, when the duo started working on town council together. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"He was someone who put a lot of value in people and I think that's what made him so popular with everyone," Thorne said.

Visitation and a celebration of Carr's life will be held at a later date because of COVID-19 restrictions.