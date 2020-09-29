A domestic violence outreach group that has been operating in Sussex for 12 years has lost its funding from the province and is now looking for new sponsors.

The Sussex Committee for the Prevention of Family Violence aims to help victims of intimate-partner violence rebuild their lives, and teach young people about the importance of respect and consent.

According to local MLA Tammy Scott-Wallace, who is the minister responsible for women's equality, the group was not meeting its reporting requirements.

Acting chair Rylan Kozak said the annual $50,000 contract was cancelled with six months left before renewal.

He said the province asked for the remaining money back.

"It's a little different than just saying 'hey we're not going to renew this,' and giving us a heads up,'' he said. "It was more like 'hey, we're shutting you down.' "

Rylan Kozak says the province did not provide the group with an appeal option after cutting funding. (Submitted by Rylan Kozak)

Kozak said that the one-on-one counselling services were put on hold over the summer because the counsellor was on sick leave, and some educational outreach programs suffered as volunteers struggled with burnout.

"People did fall behind on [services]," he told Information Morning Saint John. "We were working to get that information to the powers that be."

The group offers one-on-one counselling for victims, as well as outreach for young people. With this loss of funding, the group can only continue the one-on-one counselling, Kozak said.

However, it's not clear how long that counselling will be able to continue. The group's landlord is providing free rent until the end of the month – and after that, they will have to find support elsewhere to keep the doors open.

'The action was not taken lightly'

Kozak said the province told him when he got involved with the group in September that the decision was final and there was no appeal process.

It's a little frustrating "given the global circumstances," he said, noting "this is something that's needed more than ever right now."

The group has received consistent support from the province since its inception 12 years ago, he said.

"Why all of a sudden is it an issue?"

In an emailed statement, Scott-Wallace said the government worked with the group's previous board for over a year to try to resolve the issues.

"The action was not taken lightly, but it was necessary to ensure clients had access to a strong and safe service that met a high standard," she said.

Given the private nature of the arrangement between the province and the group, Scott-Wallace said she is "limited with regards to what can be shared" about the decision.

"What I can say is that it was made because the organization was not meeting the terms of its agreement with the province ..."

Kozak said the quality of service wasn't the issue, it was that they weren't able to provide monthly reports with statistics of the services being delivered.

Victim of domestic or intimate partner violence can still call Sussex Vale Transition House to speak with a crisis intervenor 24/7 at (506) 432-6999 or send a text to (506) 435-1689.